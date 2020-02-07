FOTWS: Simpson County Deputy Jeff Smith

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – Something as simple as a friendly face can make a world of difference in an emergency situation. For nearly 25 years, Lieutenant Jeff Smith with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department has been putting people at ease, as he efficiently goes about his duties. For keeping his cool, no matter the weather AMR and 12 News are pleased to honor Lieutenant Smith with the month’s Focused on Those Who Serve Award.

After nearly a quarter of a century on the job Lt. Jeff Smith has changed countless lives for the better.

Jeff chuckles, “I guess it was a calling. That’s the only thing i can say, because I am sure not in it for the money. ”

Through the years, Jeff has responded to literally thousands of emergency calls.

Hugh Hubbard is the AMR Operations Supervisor for Simpson and Smith Counties.

He says, “He’s on just about every scene that we go on. When he’s on duty, he’s a tremendous help. When he is there, he doesn’t just stand around and observe. He’s always involved in the patient care aspect of it. (He) Helps us with lifting, helps us control the scene, just a good person to have on scene.”

Jeff’s steady nerves also play a role in his ability to enforce the law.

Simpson County Under Sheriff Greg Reynolds explains, “The main part of the job is to try to be as calm and calm the situation as best you can.”

Deputy Eric Still chips in, “He’s just got the best demeanor about him. People look at him and they just want to comply. They ask any questions, and he’s just always understanding, never has any issues.”

Jeff’s attitude makes him easy to work with.

Sheriff Paul Mullins says, “He’s just a good person to be around. He’s always positive, and he just kind of brings morale back in the places he’s around.”

The President of the Simpson County Board of Supervisors Danny Kraft adds, “He’s just outstanding. Dedicated to the job and has the respect of the people, and that goes a long way.” \

Despite his popularity with his peers, Lt. Smith had no idea that he was up for any kind of award.

Upon hearing the news, Jeff responded, “But, I am just floored, words can’t. I don’t have words for it.”

For a man of few words, Jeff always seems to know the right ones to use.

Jeff concludes, “Thank you.”



12 News, AMR and Newk’s will present Jeff with a plaque and lunch for 20 of his closest friends later on this (2/7/20) morning.

