MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 24th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place at Annandale Golf Club on Monday, April 4.

Attendees will be able to tee it up with Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame legends, college administrators and coaches, and former professional athletes. Each team will be paired with one of the sports celebrities for a round of golf.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m., and the event will start at 11:00 a.m.

For 2022, organizers said there will be an addition of a Long Drive Champion to hit drivers for each team on the Par 5 7th hole. If any team members puts a second shot in the cup, they will win a trip for two to Pebble Beach and two rounds of golf at that famous venue.

Those who wish to attend can contact 601-982-8264 for more information and to register their team.