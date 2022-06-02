VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A golf tournament to support veterans and bring the community is happening in Vicksburg on Friday, June 3.

Event organizers said the fundraiser is being held to support the three pillars the American Legion stresses. Those pillars are veterans, family and community.

They said they hope to help out veterans and their families, and they hope to expose children to possible activities U.S. forces that they are not usually accustomed to.

Organizers said support from the community has been “wonderful” in past events. They added that community leaders come out to help out, too.

They said they hope participants learn about other opportunities available to them, other than football or basketball.