PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Good Men Golf Association hosted their second annual charity golf classic at Patrick Farms Golf Course. Proceeds and donations benefited Mississippi Family for Kids and the Grove Park Junior Golf Association.

“We’ve packed out the golf course, so we have a realistic capacity as far as the number of teams allowed to play in the tournament. So, we’re happy that the response has been well received, and we look forward to having it again,” explained Quiency Bradley, President of the Good Men Golf Association.

The Grove Park Junior Golf Association’s vision is to educate the youth and develop them with core values such as honesty, integrity, confidence, and respect through the game of golf.

“We had 108 golfers, each of those golfers had an opportunity to play all 18 holes here at Patrick Farms Golf course, so all 18 holes were played by 27 teams, “said Rodney Harris, Vice President of the Good Men Golf Association.

The Good Men Golf Association plays twice a month all over the city and the state. The official tournament next year will take place at the Patrick Farms Golf Course on June 9, 2023.

To donate or make contributions to the Good Men Golf Association, visit www.Goodmengolf.org.