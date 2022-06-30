MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a golf tournament for neighbors and participants to enjoy.

The tournament took place at the Lake Caroline Golf Club in Madison on Thursday.

“We’ve had a great time, and the weather is holding off. Players were able to get out there and not have to sit and wait. We’re excited because since COVID, we’re getting back into the swing of things,” explained Mary Burnett, executive director for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

A golf club putter was given away before the event kicked off along with a Yeti cooler.

The first-place winner at the end of the tournament will receive a $100 gift card for the pro shop at the golf club, and the second-place winner will receive $75 to the golf club pro shop.

All proceeds will go towards benefiting the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.