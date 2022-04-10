AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scottie Scheffler (-10) has won the 86th Masters Tournament . The world’s No. 1-ranked player shot a final round 71 Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club to win by three. It is his fourth win in less than two months and first major championship.

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy (-7) made the biggest charge on Sunday in his eighth quest to complete the career Grand Slam. He shot 64, including a hole-out from the bunker for birdie at the last, to record his best round at Augusta. He finished in solo second, three behind Scheffler.

“To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible,” McIlroy said. “This tournament never ceases to amaze. Yeah, that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there. Just having a chance, and then with Collin (Morikawa), we both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him too.

That was an incredible — I’ve never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods (+13) shot 78 for the second straight day in his first tournament back from being seriously injured in a car crash in February of 2021. Afterward he said his performance here has encouraged him about the future of his career.

“Just to be able to play, and not only just to play, but I put up a good first round,” Woods said. “I got myself there. I don’t quite have the endurance that I would like to have had, but as of a few weeks ago, didn’t even know if I was going to play in this event.

To go from that to here, we’re excited about the prospects of the future, about training, about getting into that gym and doing some other stuff to get my leg stronger, which we haven’t been able to do because it needed more time to heal. I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this, but we’ll get back after it, and we’ll get into it.”

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd on the 18th green after finishing his round during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+9) shot 77 Sunday.

