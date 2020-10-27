ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast live from Augusta National Golf Club, showcasing fall Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Golf Club has announced that ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting live from the Augusta National on Saturday, November 14.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, says that while they will miss the patrons this fall, they are excited to showcase a truly unique Masters Tournament to viewers around the world.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley continued. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

College GameDay’s broadcast is scheduled to take place from 9 A.M. to Noon before the live CBS broadcast of the third round. The studio will be staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the 9th green of the Par 3 course.

Live coverage of the Tournament will begin Thursday, November 12, from 1 P.M. to 5:30 PM EST on ESPN and continue at the same times on Friday, November 13. CBS will provide weekend coverage on Saturday, November 14, from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. EST, before airing the final round from 10

A.M. to 3 P.M. EST on Sunday.

The Par 3 Contest, which is traditionally played on the Wednesday prior to the Masters Tournament, has been canceled.

