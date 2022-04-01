EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)– Despite weather delays, the second day of play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took place Thursday, showcasing some of the best amateur golfers in the game.

Rain delays couldn’t dampen the spirit of a golfer from just up the road. Jensen Castle is a junior at the University of Kentucky, but she hails from West Columbia, South Carolina. For Jensen and her family, playing ANWA is almost like a homecoming.

This year is Jensen Castle’s first ANWA appearance, but she is no stranger to the game. Castle is the winner of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

“It’s so special. Especially me being close to home. To have my family actually come to the event means so much,” Castle said.

Castle’s mom Elizabeth Castle says she loves to support her daughter wherever she plays.

“I’m just in awe. I’m her biggest fan most definitely and I get to watch from a cart path. These are certainly some amazing cart paths around,” Elizabeth Castle said.

After many tournaments with no patrons, Castle’s friends and family are ready to watch her play in person.

“Watching her play golf is a very emotional thing, not only for her but for all of us because we want her to do well, but we love her so much and we just want to be here to support her,” Castle’s friend Hayley Miller said.

“I know what kind of person she is, and I know how hard she works, so I’m excited to see it in person. We’ve got plans to go to some other tournaments for her so this is the first time I’ve seen her in person, so I’m excited,” Castle’s friend Susie Gilbert said.

Castle’s mom has seen her play countless times, and she says she’s excited to do just that once again.

“Any opportunity I have to watch Jenson play is my joy. Just following her around to see what she does and what she does best,” Elizabeth Castle said.

Castle says the support means the world to her as she competes for the ANWA title.

“To play Augusta National is everyone’s dream, including mine. So just to be able to do that is special and like I said, to see everyone out here is so cool. And to play against the best golfers in the world is really good,” Castle said.

Golfers weren’t able to tee off until 3 p.m. Thursday due to weather delays. They will return to Champions Retreat Friday morning to wrap up, before heading to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round. Finals take place at Augusta National on Saturday.