AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Patrons at the Masters will enjoy a long day of golf, beautiful sights and more, and to get through it, they’ll have to prepare accordingly.

Whether it’s their first time or they’ve been before, patrons at Augusta National share their ‘Masters Survival Tips’.

“I did do research about parking and what to bring with me. Certainly sunblock,” says Thomas Zickaf, a patron.

Patrons headed at Augusta National tell us that sun protection is number one.

“Bring your sunglasses for sure,” Jessica Jones, another patron, says.

“Sunglasses. Because you gotta get a picture done in front of the clubhouse and you don’t want to be squinting,” Sade Antony, another patron, adds.

Some patrons make sure they bring special items from their closet.

“Comfortable shoes. Cute outfit- you have to have a cute outfit,” says Valerie Kimmel, a patron.

Speaking of the outfit…

“You need a UPF protective polo…or a popover because the sun will be out. Even in overcast, the sun is out,” Anthony continues.

And just in case you get that yummy food on your ‘fit…

“A Tide2Go pen,” Anthony adds.

“Oh, yes!” Jones exclaims.

“We’ve learned today. A Tide2Go pen. Stay ready so you don’t gotta get ready!” Anthony says.

For some patrons, an item to capture the memories is top priority.

“If you’re on the practice round, you have to bring a camera…but, with a zoom lens so that you can get the up close shots,” says Brencis Stanford, a patron.

And last but not least:

“And just leave your phone in the car. There’s no need for it,” Anthony advices.

“No need for the check-in,” Jones adds.

“Nope,” Anthony says.

Augusta National has a list of items to bring and what to leave at home.