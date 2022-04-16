AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — The weekend is finally here for dozens of golfers to hit the links for the 2022 Zurich Classic. Ahead of the big tournament, event officials have released the full field report of competitors.
Field Report
AVONDALE, LA – APRIL 27: A wooden statue of an aligator with a golf ball is seen during the second round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 27,…
AVONDALE, LA – APRIL 27: A wooden statue of an aligator with a golf ball is seen during the second round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2012 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)