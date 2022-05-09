MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 17th Annual Tees Fore Tots Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, May 19 at Lake Caroline Golf Club in Madison County. The event will start at 8:00 a.m.

The tournament is a benefit fundraiser for the Little Light House of Central Mississippi.

Here’s the format for the tournament:

Two team divisions/Four-person scramble

Staggered tee times

AM/PM preferences may be accommodated upon request but are not guaranteed

Each player will receive 18 holes of golf with cart and range balls, beverages, tournament gift, team photo, and lunch.

To register a team, click here.