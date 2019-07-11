GOP Governor Primary Debate

Watch the Mississippi GOP Gubernatorial Debate Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. on WJTV and WJTV.com

WJTV 12 will host the only televised Republican gubernatorial primary debate featuring all three candidates on July 23.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, former state Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller, Jr., and Representative Robert Foster have agreed to square off in a televised and live-streamed debate exclusively on WJTV and WHLT. They’re all looking forward to the big event.

“I think it’s great, it’s important that we have debates and that we have an opportunity for the people of Mississippi to have an opportunity to hear from their candidates,” Rep. Foster said. “I think I’m the only one that really has a true plan to try to help our economy— I haven’t seen any plan from my other opponents.”

“Lieutenant Governor Reeves is excited to participate in the televised Republican primary debate at WJTV’s studios,” Parker Briden, Communications Director for Tate Reeves for Governor, added. “This will be a chance for all Mississippians to contrast our party’s conservative vision with the liberal agenda we see coming from Washington. Voters deserve to see a Democratic primary debate as well and it’s time for Jim Hood to answer the tough questions. WJTV and Nexstar Broadcasting are to be commended for investing significant resources in covering this governor’s race on the trail and in the studio.“

Bill Waller, Jr. also welcomed the opportunity to debate.

“Leadership matters to our state’s future and voters deserve to hear more than soundbites and petty politics, they deserve to hear candidates talk about conservative solutions to Mississippi’s challenges. I’m excited to join the other Republican candidates on the stage July 23rd.“

WJTV Anchor Byron Brown will serve as moderator. The debate airs July 23 at 7 pm exclusively on WJTV.