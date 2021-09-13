City of Pearl to host annual Trick or Treat Street

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl will host the annual Trick or Treat Street this year. City officials said they are accepting applications for groups and organizations to help with the event on October 23.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shepherd Field (the football field directly behind city hall). If there is rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Muse Center at Hinds Community College.

There will be no fee for the booths, but you will need to bring your own tent, table and chairs.

Click here, to download an application. The deadline to return the application is Friday, October 14 at 4:00 p.m.