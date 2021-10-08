Haunting of Olde Towne moves to Lion’s Club Park for 2021

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Haunting of Olde Towne in Clinton will move to Lion’s Club Park for 2021. The event will be held on Thursday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be cake walks, costume contests and carnival style games. Turner the Train will also provide rides throughout the night leaving from the Train Depot starting at 6:00 p.m.

The cost for the event is $2 per person.

Organizers said the entrance to the event will be at the corner of East Street and East Leake Street. East Leake Street will be closed from East Street to the railroad tracks beginning at 3:00 p.m. on October 28.