LIST: Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween 2021

Halloween Events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WJTV 12 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt.

Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

Central Mississippi:

  • Pearl – Saturday, October 30

Pine Belt:

  • Laurel – Saturday, October 30 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Petal – Saturday, October 30 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

