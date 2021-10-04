LIST: Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WJTV 12 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt.
Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
Central Mississippi:
- Pearl – Saturday, October 30
Pine Belt:
- Laurel – Saturday, October 30 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Petal – Saturday, October 30 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.