Park After Dark set for Oct. 29 at two Jackson museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Park After Dark will be held on Friday, October 29 at the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) in Jackson. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Children will be able to create creepy-crawly arts and crafts and trick-or-treat through both museums. There will also be prizes for best costumes.

Tickets, which are $10, must be pre-purchased online for Park After Dark, and there will be limited occupancy. Masks are encouraged.

A shuttle will be available for free transportation between museums.