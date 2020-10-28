1,000 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 117,617 with 3,302 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 15 and October 27 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Attala
|1
|Benton
|2
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Yalobusha
|2
6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 20, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1094
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1045
|12
|25
|2
|Amite
|428
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|805
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|367
|10
|37
|5
|Bolivar
|2039
|79
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|633
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|503
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|867
|27
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|209
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|539
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|770
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|710
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1258
|37
|89
|7
|Copiah
|1393
|36
|72
|7
|Covington
|988
|29
|58
|12
|De Soto
|7285
|80
|80
|16
|Forrest
|3118
|78
|176
|41
|Franklin
|251
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1017
|19
|36
|6
|Greene
|481
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1229
|39
|113
|21
|Hancock
|868
|28
|48
|6
|Harrison
|5491
|85
|275
|33
|Hinds
|8050
|179
|470
|79
|Holmes
|1150
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|451
|17
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1172
|26
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4800
|88
|102
|8
|Jasper
|696
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|279
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|421
|12
|8
|1
|Jones
|2966
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|333
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2550
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2319
|40
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2546
|135
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|544
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1163
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3665
|82
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1706
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1433
|59
|162
|35
|Lowndes
|1819
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3861
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|959
|43
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1484
|30
|54
|12
|Monroe
|1538
|73
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|558
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1868
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|872
|27
|40
|9
|Noxubee
|602
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2048
|55
|193
|31
|Panola
|1720
|40
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1163
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|524
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1406
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1506
|20
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1092
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|423
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4046
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1270
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|287
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1231
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|602
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|491
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1643
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|855
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1210
|39
|53
|13
|Tippah
|949
|24
|61
|1
|Tishomingo
|827
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|537
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1258
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|644
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1561
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2627
|100
|176
|38
|Wayne
|1027
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|378
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|342
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|852
|21
|43
|11
|Yalobusha
|564
|16
|71
|8
|Yazoo
|1234
|34
|95
|13
|Total
|117,617
|3,302
|6,766
|1,315
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
