1,000 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 117,617 with 3,302 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 15 and October 27 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Attala1
Benton2
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Desoto1
Harrison1
Jefferson Davis1
Lamar1
Tippah1
Yalobusha2

6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 20, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Humphreys1
Jackson1
Lamar1
Washington1
Wilkinson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1094456414
Alcorn104512252
Amite42813152
Attala805279120
Benton36710375
Bolivar20397921930
Calhoun63313254
Carroll50312459
Chickasaw867274714
Choctaw209610
Claiborne53916439
Clarke770539327
Clay71022193
Coahoma125837897
Copiah139336727
Covington988295812
De Soto7285808016
Forrest31187817641
Franklin251341
George101719366
Greene48118406
Grenada12293911321
Hancock86828486
Harrison54918527533
Hinds805017947079
Holmes11506010220
Humphreys45117216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1172268717
Jackson4800881028
Jasper6961710
Jefferson27910133
Jefferson Davis4211281
Jones29668418638
Kemper33315419
Lafayette25504312429
Lamar2319404011
Lauderdale254613526174
Lawrence54414262
Leake116342427
Lee36658218137
Leflore17068819347
Lincoln14335916235
Lowndes18196210233
Madison38619423845
Marion959439214
Marshall1484305412
Monroe15387317052
Montgomery55823529
Neshoba186811113039
Newton87227409
Noxubee60217204
Oktibbeha20485519331
Panola172040608
Pearl River1163609423
Perry52423207
Pike1406569827
Pontotoc150620182
Prentiss109220483
Quitman423600
Rankin40468618123
Scott127029213
Sharkey28715438
Simpson12314911719
Smith60216548
Stone49114559
Sunflower1643498314
Tallahatchie85526297
Tate1210395313
Tippah94924611
Tishomingo827419626
Tunica53717152
Union1258254611
Walthall644276713
Warren15615612526
Washington262710017638
Wayne1027225910
Webster378135211
Wilkinson34221205
Winston852214311
Yalobusha56416718
Yazoo1234349513
Total117,6173,3026,7661,315

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

