1,000 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 117,617 with 3,302 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 15 and October 27 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Attala 1 Benton 2 Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Desoto 1 Harrison 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lamar 1 Tippah 1 Yalobusha 2

6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 20, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 1 Humphreys 1 Jackson 1 Lamar 1 Washington 1 Wilkinson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1094 45 64 14 Alcorn 1045 12 25 2 Amite 428 13 15 2 Attala 805 27 91 20 Benton 367 10 37 5 Bolivar 2039 79 219 30 Calhoun 633 13 25 4 Carroll 503 12 45 9 Chickasaw 867 27 47 14 Choctaw 209 6 1 0 Claiborne 539 16 43 9 Clarke 770 53 93 27 Clay 710 22 19 3 Coahoma 1258 37 89 7 Copiah 1393 36 72 7 Covington 988 29 58 12 De Soto 7285 80 80 16 Forrest 3118 78 176 41 Franklin 251 3 4 1 George 1017 19 36 6 Greene 481 18 40 6 Grenada 1229 39 113 21 Hancock 868 28 48 6 Harrison 5491 85 275 33 Hinds 8050 179 470 79 Holmes 1150 60 102 20 Humphreys 451 17 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1172 26 87 17 Jackson 4800 88 102 8 Jasper 696 17 1 0 Jefferson 279 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 421 12 8 1 Jones 2966 84 186 38 Kemper 333 15 41 9 Lafayette 2550 43 124 29 Lamar 2319 40 40 11 Lauderdale 2546 135 261 74 Lawrence 544 14 26 2 Leake 1163 42 42 7 Lee 3665 82 181 37 Leflore 1706 88 193 47 Lincoln 1433 59 162 35 Lowndes 1819 62 102 33 Madison 3861 94 238 45 Marion 959 43 92 14 Marshall 1484 30 54 12 Monroe 1538 73 170 52 Montgomery 558 23 52 9 Neshoba 1868 111 130 39 Newton 872 27 40 9 Noxubee 602 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2048 55 193 31 Panola 1720 40 60 8 Pearl River 1163 60 94 23 Perry 524 23 20 7 Pike 1406 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1506 20 18 2 Prentiss 1092 20 48 3 Quitman 423 6 0 0 Rankin 4046 86 181 23 Scott 1270 29 21 3 Sharkey 287 15 43 8 Simpson 1231 49 117 19 Smith 602 16 54 8 Stone 491 14 55 9 Sunflower 1643 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 855 26 29 7 Tate 1210 39 53 13 Tippah 949 24 61 1 Tishomingo 827 41 96 26 Tunica 537 17 15 2 Union 1258 25 46 11 Walthall 644 27 67 13 Warren 1561 56 125 26 Washington 2627 100 176 38 Wayne 1027 22 59 10 Webster 378 13 52 11 Wilkinson 342 21 20 5 Winston 852 21 43 11 Yalobusha 564 16 71 8 Yazoo 1234 34 95 13 Total 117,617 3,302 6,766 1,315

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

