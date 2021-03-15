101 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 101 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 300,881 with 6,903 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams237979
Alcorn293963
Amite114837
Attala211172
Benton95124
Bolivar4660125
Calhoun160529
Carroll120025
Chickasaw202455
Choctaw71717
Claiborne99830
Clarke172374
Clay180153
Coahoma285971
Copiah283059
Covington251880
De Soto20047238
Forrest7388141
Franklin78521
George233945
Greene128833
Grenada251680
Hancock358780
Harrison17117292
Hinds19298397
Holmes183670
Humphreys93729
Issaquena1676
Itawamba292476
Jackson12869235
Jasper217347
Jefferson63427
Jefferson Davis103431
Jones8144152
Kemper92724
Lafayette5835114
Lamar599284
Lauderdale6940230
Lawrence122722
Leake256772
Lee9768166
Leflore3419123
Lincoln3734104
Lowndes6183143
Madison9663206
Marion261478
Marshall411497
Monroe4027130
Montgomery124640
Neshoba3902172
Newton236554
Noxubee123831
Oktibbeha447497
Panola439299
Pearl River4283133
Perry123838
Pike3077100
Pontotoc412972
Prentiss272758
Quitman78115
Rankin13051269
Scott300071
Sharkey49217
Simpson280882
Smith155634
Stone175230
Sunflower323087
Tallahatchie172839
Tate314277
Tippah281967
Tishomingo213967
Tunica101224
Union399074
Walthall126442
Warren4187115
Washington5245131
Wayne259241
Webster112732
Wilkinson62927
Winston223379
Yalobusha150436
Yazoo297367
Total300,8816,903

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

