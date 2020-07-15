1,025 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,025 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 38,567 with 1,290 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Forrest 1 Hancock 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Lauderdale 1 Madison 1 Neshoba 1 Pike 2 Walthall 1 Washington 1

* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 2 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Adams 1 Claiborne 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Pike 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 392 21 44 11 Alcorn 123 2 1 1 Amite 124 3 13 2 Attala 394 24 89 19 Benton 58 0 1 0 Bolivar 463 18 42 6 Calhoun 187 5 23 4 Carroll 196 11 45 9 Chickasaw 313 19 35 11 Choctaw 79 4 0 0 Claiborne 322 12 43 9 Clarke 241 25 19 9 Clay 274 11 2 1 Coahoma 251 6 1 0 Copiah 696 16 30 3 Covington 473 5 3 0 Desoto 2112 20 23 5 Forrest 1105 44 95 29 Franklin 60 2 3 1 George 131 3 1 0 Greene 125 10 34 6 Grenada 647 13 52 7 Hancock 162 14 8 4 Harrison 1260 17 99 9 Hinds 3188 59 154 20 Holmes 614 42 98 20 Humphreys 184 10 18 6 Issaquena 11 1 0 0 Itawamba 163 8 34 7 Jackson 828 20 48 6 Jasper 301 6 1 0 Jefferson 135 3 2 0 Jefferson Davis 130 4 3 1 Jones 1266 51 157 34 Kemper 189 14 38 9 Lafayette 536 4 42 1 Lamar 625 7 3 2 Lauderdale 983 83 203 54 Lawrence 222 2 0 0 Leake 664 20 3 0 Lee 662 23 66 15 Leflore 588 56 175 41 Lincoln 544 36 115 27 Lowndes 569 17 29 8 Madison 1589 40 141 19 Marion 363 12 16 2 Marshall 310 4 11 1 Monroe 491 39 118 31 Montgomery 197 3 0 0 Neshoba 1059 78 106 31 Newton 384 10 6 1 Noxubee 286 9 15 3 Oktibbeha 644 28 132 18 Panola 517 6 3 1 Pearl River 323 32 50 12 Perry 99 4 0 0 Pike 537 24 42 11 Pontotoc 406 6 3 1 Prentiss 134 4 24 3 Quitman 111 1 0 0 Rankin 1234 20 61 6 Scott 843 15 15 2 Sharkey 54 0 1 0 Simpson 480 3 3 0 Smith 263 12 52 8 Stone 85 2 2 1 Sunflower 565 9 1 0 Tallahatchie 239 4 3 1 Tate 431 13 27 8 Tippah 154 11 0 0 Tishomingo 125 1 2 0 Tunica 129 3 12 2 Union 266 11 * 20 8 Walthall 292 10 31 4 Warren 616 22 39 9 Washington 806 15 24 4 Wayne 588 19 48 7 Webster 136 11 52 10 Wilkinson 107 9 5 2 Winston 314 13 39 10 Yalobusha 216 9 35 7 Yazoo 584 7 20 2 Total 38567 1290 3054 622 Total 38,567 1,290 3,054 622

* Note: A death previously reported in Union County was in error, and the county’s total deaths has been adjusted from 12 to 11.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

