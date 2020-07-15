Coronavirus Information

1,025 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,025 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 38,567 with 1,290 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Neshoba1
Pike2
Walthall1
Washington1

7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 2 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Adams1
Claiborne1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Pike1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams392214411
Alcorn123211
Amite1243132
Attala394248919
Benton58010
Bolivar46318426
Calhoun1875234
Carroll19611459
Chickasaw313193511
Choctaw79400
Claiborne32212439
Clarke24125199
Clay2741121
Coahoma251610
Copiah69616303
Covington473530
Desoto211220235
Forrest1105449529
Franklin60231
George131310
Greene12510346
Grenada64713527
Hancock1621484
Harrison126017999
Hinds31885915420
Holmes614429820
Humphreys18410186
Issaquena11100
Itawamba1638347
Jackson82820486
Jasper301610
Jefferson135320
Jefferson Davis130431
Jones12665115734
Kemper18914389
Lafayette5364421
Lamar625732
Lauderdale9838320354
Lawrence222200
Leake6642030
Lee662236615
Leflore5885617541
Lincoln5443611527
Lowndes56917298
Madison15894014119
Marion36312162
Marshall3104111
Monroe4913911831
Montgomery197300
Neshoba10597810631
Newton3841061
Noxubee2869153
Oktibbeha6442813218
Panola517631
Pearl River323325012
Perry99400
Pike537244211
Pontotoc406631
Prentiss1344243
Quitman111100
Rankin123420616
Scott84315152
Sharkey54010
Simpson480330
Smith26312528
Stone85221
Sunflower565910
Tallahatchie239431
Tate43113278
Tippah1541100
Tishomingo125120
Tunica1293122
Union26611 *208
Walthall29210314
Warren61622399
Washington80615244
Wayne58819487
Webster136115210
Wilkinson107952
Winston314133910
Yalobusha2169357
Yazoo5847202
Total3856712903054622
Total38,5671,2903,054622

Note: A death previously reported in Union County was in error, and the county’s total deaths has been adjusted from 12 to 11.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

