1,025 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,025 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 38,567 with 1,290 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pike
|2
|Walthall
|1
|Washington
|1
* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 2 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Pike
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|392
|21
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|123
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|124
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|394
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|463
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|187
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|196
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|313
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|79
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|322
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|241
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|274
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|251
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|696
|16
|30
|3
|Covington
|473
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2112
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1105
|44
|95
|29
|Franklin
|60
|2
|3
|1
|George
|131
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|125
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|647
|13
|52
|7
|Hancock
|162
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1260
|17
|99
|9
|Hinds
|3188
|59
|154
|20
|Holmes
|614
|42
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|184
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|163
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|828
|20
|48
|6
|Jasper
|301
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|135
|3
|2
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|130
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1266
|51
|157
|34
|Kemper
|189
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|536
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|625
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|983
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|222
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|664
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|662
|23
|66
|15
|Leflore
|588
|56
|175
|41
|Lincoln
|544
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|569
|17
|29
|8
|Madison
|1589
|40
|141
|19
|Marion
|363
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|310
|4
|11
|1
|Monroe
|491
|39
|118
|31
|Montgomery
|197
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1059
|78
|106
|31
|Newton
|384
|10
|6
|1
|Noxubee
|286
|9
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|644
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|517
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|323
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|99
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|537
|24
|42
|11
|Pontotoc
|406
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|134
|4
|24
|3
|Quitman
|111
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1234
|20
|61
|6
|Scott
|843
|15
|15
|2
|Sharkey
|54
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|480
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|263
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|85
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|565
|9
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|239
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|431
|13
|27
|8
|Tippah
|154
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|125
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|129
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|266
|11 *
|20
|8
|Walthall
|292
|10
|31
|4
|Warren
|616
|22
|39
|9
|Washington
|806
|15
|24
|4
|Wayne
|588
|19
|48
|7
|Webster
|136
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|107
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|314
|13
|39
|10
|Yalobusha
|216
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|584
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|38567
|1290
|3054
|622
* Note: A death previously reported in Union County was in error, and the county’s total deaths has been adjusted from 12 to 11.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
