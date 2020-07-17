1,032 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,032 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 40,829 with 1,332 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 3 Lamar 1 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Neshoba 1 Noxubee 1 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Sunflower 1 Tate 2

* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 11 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Coahoma 1 Copiah 1 Holmes 1 Neshoba 1 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Washington 1

County COVID-19 Data

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 401 21 44 11 Alcorn 136 2 1 1 Amite 131 3 13 2 Attala 405 24 89 19 Benton 67 0 1 0 Bolivar 524 18 42 6 Calhoun 202 5 23 4 Carroll 200 11 45 9 Chickasaw 337 19 35 11 Choctaw 82 4 0 0 Claiborne 328 12 43 9 Clarke 250 25 19 9 Clay 285 12 2 1 Coahoma 276 7 1 0 Copiah 713 18 30 3 Covington 487 5 3 0 Desoto 2220 20 23 5 Forrest 1162 45 96 29 Franklin 67 2 3 1 George 154 3 1 0 Greene 139 10 34 6 Grenada 678 14 52 8 Hancock 180 14 8 4 Harrison 1370 18 103 10 Hinds 3418 66 157 24 Holmes 639 43 98 20 Humphreys 192 10 18 6 Issaquena 12 1 0 0 Itawamba 177 8 34 7 Jackson 900 20 48 6 Jasper 307 6 1 0 Jefferson 142 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 137 4 3 1 Jones 1302 52 159 35 Kemper 190 14 38 9 Lafayette 560 4 42 1 Lamar 702 8 3 2 Lauderdale 1024 83 203 54 Lawrence 225 2 0 0 Leake 675 20 3 0 Lee 728 23 67 15 Leflore 612 56 183 41 Lincoln 570 36 115 27 Lowndes 608 17 34 8 Madison 1657 43 143 20 Marion 381 12 16 2 Marshall 334 4 12 1 Monroe 506 42 122 35 Montgomery 209 3 0 0 Neshoba 1071 81 108 32 Newton 408 11 6 2 Noxubee 297 10 15 3 Oktibbeha 662 28 132 18 Panola 551 6 3 1 Pearl River 346 32 50 12 Perry 111 4 0 0 Pike 562 25 47 12 Pontotoc 448 6 3 1 Prentiss 155 6 24 3 Quitman 116 1 0 0 Rankin 1322 21 61 7 Scott 848 16 15 3 Sharkey 58 0 1 0 Simpson 495 4 3 0 Smith 273 12 52 8 Stone 94 2 2 1 Sunflower 614 11 1 0 Tallahatchie 260 4 3 1 Tate 447 16 28 9 Tippah 180 11 0 0 Tishomingo 142 1 2 0 Tunica 139 3 12 2 Union 307 11 20 8 Walthall 310 10 49 4 Warren 671 22 40 9 Washington 918 17 27 5 Wayne 606 20 53 8 Webster 142 11 52 10 Wilkinson 111 9 5 2 Winston 336 13 40 10 Yalobusha 231 9 35 7 Yazoo 597 7 20 2 Total 40,829 1,332 3,122 642

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

