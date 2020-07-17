1,032 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,032 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 40,829 with 1,332 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Lamar
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|2
* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 11 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Washington
|1
County COVID-19 Data
- NEW: Local COVID-19 trends and summaries for Mississippi counties
Selected statistics and trends for each Mississippi county, updated weekly
- Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths table by county, race and ethnicity PDF
Current and past data tables
- Mississippi counties ranked by weekly cases and incidence
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|401
|21
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|136
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|131
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|405
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|67
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|524
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|202
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|200
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|337
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|82
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|328
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|250
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|285
|12
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|276
|7
|1
|0
|Copiah
|713
|18
|30
|3
|Covington
|487
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2220
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1162
|45
|96
|29
|Franklin
|67
|2
|3
|1
|George
|154
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|139
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|678
|14
|52
|8
|Hancock
|180
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1370
|18
|103
|10
|Hinds
|3418
|66
|157
|24
|Holmes
|639
|43
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|192
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|177
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|900
|20
|48
|6
|Jasper
|307
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|142
|3
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|137
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1302
|52
|159
|35
|Kemper
|190
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|560
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|702
|8
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1024
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|225
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|675
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|728
|23
|67
|15
|Leflore
|612
|56
|183
|41
|Lincoln
|570
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|608
|17
|34
|8
|Madison
|1657
|43
|143
|20
|Marion
|381
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|334
|4
|12
|1
|Monroe
|506
|42
|122
|35
|Montgomery
|209
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1071
|81
|108
|32
|Newton
|408
|11
|6
|2
|Noxubee
|297
|10
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|662
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|551
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|346
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|111
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|562
|25
|47
|12
|Pontotoc
|448
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|155
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|116
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1322
|21
|61
|7
|Scott
|848
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|495
|4
|3
|0
|Smith
|273
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|94
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|614
|11
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|260
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|447
|16
|28
|9
|Tippah
|180
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|142
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|139
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|307
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|310
|10
|49
|4
|Warren
|671
|22
|40
|9
|Washington
|918
|17
|27
|5
|Wayne
|606
|20
|53
|8
|Webster
|142
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|111
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|336
|13
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|231
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|597
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|40,829
|1,332
|3,122
|642
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
