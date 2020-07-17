Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

1,032 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,032 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 40,829 with 1,332 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds3
Lamar1
Madison1
Monroe2
Neshoba1
Noxubee1
Pike1
Rankin1
Scott1
Sunflower1
Tate2

7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 11 and July 7, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Copiah1
Holmes1
Neshoba1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Washington1

County COVID-19 Data

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams401214411
Alcorn136211
Amite1313132
Attala405248919
Benton67010
Bolivar52418426
Calhoun2025234
Carroll20011459
Chickasaw337193511
Choctaw82400
Claiborne32812439
Clarke25025199
Clay2851221
Coahoma276710
Copiah71318303
Covington487530
Desoto222020235
Forrest1162459629
Franklin67231
George154310
Greene13910346
Grenada67814528
Hancock1801484
Harrison13701810310
Hinds34186615724
Holmes639439820
Humphreys19210186
Issaquena12100
Itawamba1778347
Jackson90020486
Jasper307610
Jefferson142330
Jefferson Davis137431
Jones13025215935
Kemper19014389
Lafayette5604421
Lamar702832
Lauderdale10248320354
Lawrence225200
Leake6752030
Lee728236715
Leflore6125618341
Lincoln5703611527
Lowndes60817348
Madison16574314320
Marion38112162
Marshall3344121
Monroe5064212235
Montgomery209300
Neshoba10718110832
Newton4081162
Noxubee29710153
Oktibbeha6622813218
Panola551631
Pearl River346325012
Perry111400
Pike562254712
Pontotoc448631
Prentiss1556243
Quitman116100
Rankin132221617
Scott84816153
Sharkey58010
Simpson495430
Smith27312528
Stone94221
Sunflower6141110
Tallahatchie260431
Tate44716289
Tippah1801100
Tishomingo142120
Tunica1393122
Union30711208
Walthall31010494
Warren67122409
Washington91817275
Wayne60620538
Webster142115210
Wilkinson111952
Winston336134010
Yalobusha2319357
Yazoo5977202
Total40,8291,3323,122642

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories