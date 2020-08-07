Coronavirus Information

1,036 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,036 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 65,436 with 1,848 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Desoto2
Hinds1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Lowndes2
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Pike1
Prentiss1
Sharkey1
Stone1
Sunflower1
Union1
Warren1
Washington3
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams610254612
Alcorn397511
Amite2256132
Attala515258920
Benton142010
Bolivar109333479
Calhoun4079234
Carroll26011459
Chickasaw450193511
Choctaw131400
Claiborne39813439
Clarke32525199
Clay3921421
Coahoma71511332
Copiah94528304
Covington6101341
De Soto357430447
Forrest17585510132
Franklin119231
George549410
Greene23611356
Grenada838217612
Hancock3731484
Harrison24063514115
Hinds554411726552
Holmes873489720
Humphreys28311196
Issaquena25100
Itawamba34810347
Jackson222542687
Jasper381910
Jefferson194681
Jefferson Davis228631
Jones18505816935
Kemper22714389
Lafayette956158412
Lamar11921442
Lauderdale13979020556
Lawrence3127130
Leake7862540
Lee1383338315
Leflore9076218442
Lincoln7964111928
Lowndes1058377120
Madison23966418032
Marion64320152
Marshall6749141
Monroe7695214643
Montgomery315300
Neshoba12849210835
Newton5371171
Noxubee44811163
Oktibbeha10963817625
Panola10261271
Pearl River529375715
Perry223700
Pike896357217
Pontotoc809851
Prentiss40310253
Quitman252100
Rankin2251329610
Scott99520153
Sharkey1944122
Simpson786303214
Smith39713548
Stone186442
Sunflower99224133
Tallahatchie5221072
Tate705273312
Tippah3421300
Tishomingo3635300
Tunica3226122
Union60116268
Walthall49119659
Warren1033329415
Washington1606404613
Wayne753215710
Webster225125211
Wilkinson2011383
Winston611164011
Yalobusha31210357
Yazoo81512212
Total65,4361,8483,889810

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

