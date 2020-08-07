1,036 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,036 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 65,436 with 1,848 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Attala 1 Desoto 2 Hinds 1 Lafayette 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 2 Madison 1 Marion 1 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pike 1 Prentiss 1 Sharkey 1 Stone 1 Sunflower 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 3 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 610 25 46 12 Alcorn 397 5 1 1 Amite 225 6 13 2 Attala 515 25 89 20 Benton 142 0 1 0 Bolivar 1093 33 47 9 Calhoun 407 9 23 4 Carroll 260 11 45 9 Chickasaw 450 19 35 11 Choctaw 131 4 0 0 Claiborne 398 13 43 9 Clarke 325 25 19 9 Clay 392 14 2 1 Coahoma 715 11 33 2 Copiah 945 28 30 4 Covington 610 13 4 1 De Soto 3574 30 44 7 Forrest 1758 55 101 32 Franklin 119 2 3 1 George 549 4 1 0 Greene 236 11 35 6 Grenada 838 21 76 12 Hancock 373 14 8 4 Harrison 2406 35 141 15 Hinds 5544 117 265 52 Holmes 873 48 97 20 Humphreys 283 11 19 6 Issaquena 25 1 0 0 Itawamba 348 10 34 7 Jackson 2225 42 68 7 Jasper 381 9 1 0 Jefferson 194 6 8 1 Jefferson Davis 228 6 3 1 Jones 1850 58 169 35 Kemper 227 14 38 9 Lafayette 956 15 84 12 Lamar 1192 14 4 2 Lauderdale 1397 90 205 56 Lawrence 312 7 13 0 Leake 786 25 4 0 Lee 1383 33 83 15 Leflore 907 62 184 42 Lincoln 796 41 119 28 Lowndes 1058 37 71 20 Madison 2396 64 180 32 Marion 643 20 15 2 Marshall 674 9 14 1 Monroe 769 52 146 43 Montgomery 315 3 0 0 Neshoba 1284 92 108 35 Newton 537 11 7 1 Noxubee 448 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1096 38 176 25 Panola 1026 12 7 1 Pearl River 529 37 57 15 Perry 223 7 0 0 Pike 896 35 72 17 Pontotoc 809 8 5 1 Prentiss 403 10 25 3 Quitman 252 1 0 0 Rankin 2251 32 96 10 Scott 995 20 15 3 Sharkey 194 4 12 2 Simpson 786 30 32 14 Smith 397 13 54 8 Stone 186 4 4 2 Sunflower 992 24 13 3 Tallahatchie 522 10 7 2 Tate 705 27 33 12 Tippah 342 13 0 0 Tishomingo 363 5 30 0 Tunica 322 6 12 2 Union 601 16 26 8 Walthall 491 19 65 9 Warren 1033 32 94 15 Washington 1606 40 46 13 Wayne 753 21 57 10 Webster 225 12 52 11 Wilkinson 201 13 8 3 Winston 611 16 40 11 Yalobusha 312 10 35 7 Yazoo 815 12 21 2 Total 65,436 1,848 3,889 810

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

