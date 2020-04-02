104 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,177 total cases with 26 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 104 new cases of the coronavirus.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,177 with 26 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 104
- New deaths reported today: 4
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Outbreaks
|Adams
|14
|Alcorn
|3
|Amite
|4
|1
|1
|Attala
|12
|Benton
|5
|Bolivar
|27
|1
|1
|Calhoun
|4
|1
|Carroll
|3
|Chickasaw
|14
|1
|1
|Choctaw
|7
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|4
|Clay
|7
|Coahoma
|23
|Copiah
|10
|Covington
|3
|Desoto
|103
|1
|Forrest
|26
|1
|Franklin
|3
|George
|4
|Grenada
|4
|Hancock
|22
|1
|2
|Harrison
|53
|1
|1
|Hinds
|118
|1
|Holmes
|16
|1
|Humphreys
|4
|1
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|57
|1
|1
|Jasper
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|6
|Kemper
|4
|Lafayette
|16
|1
|Lamar
|8
|Lauderdale
|46
|2
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|6
|Lee
|24
|1
|Leflore
|20
|1
|Lincoln
|14
|Lowndes
|10
|Madison
|55
|1
|Marion
|5
|1
|Marshall
|18
|1
|Monroe
|11
|1
|Montgomery
|8
|1
|Neshoba
|4
|1
|Newton
|4
|Noxubee
|4
|Oktibbeha
|20
|1
|Panola
|8
|1
|Pearl River
|36
|1
|Perry
|6
|1
|Pike
|21
|Pontotoc
|10
|Prentiss
|4
|1
|Quitman
|4
|Rankin
|50
|1
|Scott
|13
|Sharkey
|2
|Simpson
|4
|Smith
|6
|1
|Sunflower
|12
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|12
|Tippah
|29
|2
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|14
|1
|1
|Union
|4
|1
|Walthall
|10
|Warren
|2
|1
|Washington
|29
|Wayne
|1
|Webster
|8
|1
|Wilkinson
|17
|2
|Winston
|9
|Yalobusha
|7
|Yazoo
|11
|1
|Total
|1,177
|26
|22
Click here for more information.