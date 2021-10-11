1,041 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 8 and October 10.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 495,312 with 9,833 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45371198818
Alcorn56109713020
Amite202653579
Attala32948918736
Benton1468384710
Bolivar624214523933
Calhoun276045447
Carroll1663385211
Chickasaw2948676115
Choctaw132626120
Claiborne130337469
Clarke28809313332
Clay304075415
Coahoma410110413813
Copiah43998910314
Covington42609314239
De Soto3167039312326
Forrest1337624828360
Franklin118728415
George488479689
Greene214448576
Grenada367910815632
Hancock76751267215
Harrison3391952553177
Hinds31680614850139
Holmes26628710920
Humphreys128538359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba456910413524
Jackson2422737028341
Jasper325064462
Jefferson94134417
Jefferson Davis17024291
Jones1373123823643
Kemper1408415010
Lafayette841313719956
Lamar104361355612
Lauderdale11866310481105
Lawrence209938272
Leake4064879917
Lee1535423222543
Leflore460014224055
Lincoln539013420540
Lowndes1081918227964
Madison1447827741672
Marion419510616224
Marshall63411306917
Monroe667417319155
Montgomery1779566410
Neshoba657820422660
Newton3793788715
Noxubee184840416
Oktibbeha709212727139
Panola642912910315
Pearl River939023621042
Perry203854249
Pike570815017342
Pontotoc6561998613
Prentiss46268110115
Quitman10542700
Rankin2179338648968
Scott46929611619
Sharkey63620458
Simpson440311616020
Smith261149728
Stone3571648714
Sunflower421110412420
Tallahatchie224351507
Tate45211088019
Tippah46308112014
Tishomingo35398910328
Tunica157639193
Union59109313223
Walthall2152636914
Warren662517317338
Washington734015620341
Wayne4377728013
Webster2011456714
Wilkinson102938256
Winston31169113039
Yalobusha2309478222
Yazoo43538615020
Total495,3129,83311,2562,083

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

