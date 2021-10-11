1,041 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 8 and October 10.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 495,312 with 9,833 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4537 119 88 18 Alcorn 5610 97 130 20 Amite 2026 53 57 9 Attala 3294 89 187 36 Benton 1468 38 47 10 Bolivar 6242 145 239 33 Calhoun 2760 45 44 7 Carroll 1663 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2948 67 61 15 Choctaw 1326 26 12 0 Claiborne 1303 37 46 9 Clarke 2880 93 133 32 Clay 3040 75 41 5 Coahoma 4101 104 138 13 Copiah 4399 89 103 14 Covington 4260 93 142 39 De Soto 31670 393 123 26 Forrest 13376 248 283 60 Franklin 1187 28 41 5 George 4884 79 68 9 Greene 2144 48 57 6 Grenada 3679 108 156 32 Hancock 7675 126 72 15 Harrison 33919 525 531 77 Hinds 31680 614 850 139 Holmes 2662 87 109 20 Humphreys 1285 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4569 104 135 24 Jackson 24227 370 283 41 Jasper 3250 64 46 2 Jefferson 941 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1702 42 9 1 Jones 13731 238 236 43 Kemper 1408 41 50 10 Lafayette 8413 137 199 56 Lamar 10436 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11866 310 481 105 Lawrence 2099 38 27 2 Leake 4064 87 99 17 Lee 15354 232 225 43 Leflore 4600 142 240 55 Lincoln 5390 134 205 40 Lowndes 10819 182 279 64 Madison 14478 277 416 72 Marion 4195 106 162 24 Marshall 6341 130 69 17 Monroe 6674 173 191 55 Montgomery 1779 56 64 10 Neshoba 6578 204 226 60 Newton 3793 78 87 15 Noxubee 1848 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7092 127 271 39 Panola 6429 129 103 15 Pearl River 9390 236 210 42 Perry 2038 54 24 9 Pike 5708 150 173 42 Pontotoc 6561 99 86 13 Prentiss 4626 81 101 15 Quitman 1054 27 0 0 Rankin 21793 386 489 68 Scott 4692 96 116 19 Sharkey 636 20 45 8 Simpson 4403 116 160 20 Smith 2611 49 72 8 Stone 3571 64 87 14 Sunflower 4211 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2243 51 50 7 Tate 4521 108 80 19 Tippah 4630 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3539 89 103 28 Tunica 1576 39 19 3 Union 5910 93 132 23 Walthall 2152 63 69 14 Warren 6625 173 173 38 Washington 7340 156 203 41 Wayne 4377 72 80 13 Webster 2011 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1029 38 25 6 Winston 3116 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2309 47 82 22 Yazoo 4353 86 150 20 Total 495,312 9,833 11,256 2,083

