1,041 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 8 and October 10.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 495,312 with 9,833 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4537
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5610
|97
|130
|20
|Amite
|2026
|53
|57
|9
|Attala
|3294
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1468
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6242
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2760
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1663
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2948
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1326
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1303
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2880
|93
|133
|32
|Clay
|3040
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4101
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4399
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4260
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31670
|393
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13376
|248
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1187
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4884
|79
|68
|9
|Greene
|2144
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3679
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7675
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33919
|525
|531
|77
|Hinds
|31680
|614
|850
|139
|Holmes
|2662
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1285
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4569
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24227
|370
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3250
|64
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|941
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1702
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13731
|238
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1408
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8413
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10436
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11866
|310
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2099
|38
|27
|2
|Leake
|4064
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15354
|232
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4600
|142
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5390
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10819
|182
|279
|64
|Madison
|14478
|277
|416
|72
|Marion
|4195
|106
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6341
|130
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6674
|173
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1779
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6578
|204
|226
|60
|Newton
|3793
|78
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1848
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7092
|127
|271
|39
|Panola
|6429
|129
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9390
|236
|210
|42
|Perry
|2038
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5708
|150
|173
|42
|Pontotoc
|6561
|99
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4626
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1054
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21793
|386
|489
|68
|Scott
|4692
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|636
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4403
|116
|160
|20
|Smith
|2611
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3571
|64
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4211
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2243
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4521
|108
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4630
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3539
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1576
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5910
|93
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2152
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6625
|173
|173
|38
|Washington
|7340
|156
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4377
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2011
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1029
|38
|25
|6
|Winston
|3116
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2309
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4353
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|495,312
|9,833
|11,256
|2,083
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.