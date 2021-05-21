105 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 105 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 316,272 with 7,279 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams295482
Alcorn315271
Amite124242
Attala214673
Benton101625
Bolivar4810132
Calhoun172032
Carroll122029
Chickasaw208959
Choctaw77218
Claiborne102530
Clarke178680
Clay185954
Coahoma296979
Copiah298465
Covington262181
De Soto21972260
Forrest7732152
Franklin84323
George249748
Greene130733
Grenada262587
Hancock381787
Harrison18036312
Hinds20426416
Holmes189374
Humphreys97033
Issaquena1696
Itawamba302477
Jackson13493248
Jasper221348
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8397163
Kemper95928
Lafayette6231119
Lamar626686
Lauderdale7215240
Lawrence130424
Leake269674
Lee9995175
Leflore3501125
Lincoln3984111
Lowndes6424148
Madison10152218
Marion270180
Marshall4544104
Monroe4129134
Montgomery127742
Neshoba4047178
Newton247262
Noxubee126934
Oktibbeha463998
Panola4618108
Pearl River4540146
Perry126338
Pike3338106
Pontotoc422173
Prentiss280760
Quitman81516
Rankin13698278
Scott317274
Sharkey50317
Simpson295889
Smith163134
Stone183433
Sunflower337491
Tallahatchie179141
Tate338584
Tippah289768
Tishomingo228367
Tunica106426
Union412476
Walthall134445
Warren4408121
Washington5368134
Wayne263642
Webster114632
Wilkinson68031
Winston228281
Yalobusha165938
Yazoo311970
Total316,2727,279

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

