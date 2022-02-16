JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 783,751 with 11,772 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams70551409220
Alcorn978914313220
Amite3193655810
Attala517510619737
Benton2240484710
Bolivar911416826433
Calhoun454360447
Carroll2534495312
Chickasaw5485926315
Choctaw209731130
Claiborne212346459
Clarke416210313132
Clay491592425
Coahoma639511913814
Copiah704610910915
Covington699710418640
De Soto4948452413127
Forrest2173129536765
Franklin190936475
George707282939
Greene315254826
Grenada545412515532
Hancock1204414614623
Harrison5271763572287
Hinds51564742874140
Holmes439010413321
Humphreys2003443610
Issaquena258900
Itawamba729513613424
Jackson3649443141244
Jasper474470462
Jefferson146737417
Jefferson Davis282349161
Jones2094228033746
Kemper2142455010
Lafayette1494317320257
Lamar171491506912
Lauderdale18491352500108
Lawrence353251282
Leake630311010317
Lee2621628322543
Leflore727416426959
Lincoln818315421344
Lowndes1735922230669
Madison2366931441772
Marion688912917325
Marshall98041676917
Monroe1083820419255
Montgomery2916709115
Neshoba1032322723261
Newton5890938916
Noxubee270248426
Oktibbeha1098415727240
Panola1030515810315
Pearl River1486726126442
Perry301563429
Pike935917417844
Pontotoc101311318913
Prentiss80709810215
Quitman15543100
Rankin3596146251069
Scott644911112019
Sharkey93923458
Simpson687513918120
Smith404566808
Stone53317011014
Sunflower570511613621
Tallahatchie316159507
Tate72081388019
Tippah715310412014
Tishomingo604111810428
Tunica249744204
Union936411313323
Walthall3549787116
Warren1012819517638
Washington1007418822742
Wayne5895848613
Webster3178646614
Wilkinson178644256
Winston511810013639
Yalobusha4023518422
Yazoo795710215220
Total783,75111,77212,4182,158

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.