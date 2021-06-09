107 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 107 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,685 with 7,347 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3045858316
Alcorn32257213020
Amite125542579
Attala21497317536
Benton1022254610
Bolivar482713323533
Calhoun173432366
Carroll1222305110
Chickasaw2101596015
Choctaw7891820
Claiborne102930459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186954385
Coahoma29808212912
Copiah2992668311
Covington26638313939
De Soto2220026411324
Forrest780315324452
Franklin84923404
George251751598
Greene131533536
Grenada26408715533
Hancock3843876914
Harrison1828131649070
Hinds20583419805131
Holmes19027410420
Humphreys97433349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30477713523
Jackson1362724824135
Jasper221748432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10743391
Jones844216722042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette628712018755
Lamar6308885413
Lauderdale7251242443101
Lawrence130824272
Leake2715749216
Lee1004517622242
Leflore351212523652
Lincoln400311119740
Lowndes647514925863
Madison1020822436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45681056515
Monroe415113519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2481638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46569822236
Panola465511010415
Pearl River458014619037
Perry126638218
Pike336310813535
Pontotoc4237738613
Prentiss2829609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1382528239261
Scott31897411518
Sharkey50817438
Simpson29778915820
Smith164034688
Stone1865338514
Sunflower33909112320
Tallahatchie179841507
Tate3420868019
Tippah29086811913
Tishomingo23046710227
Tunica107927182
Union41517613123
Walthall1351476913
Warren443212117037
Washington540513619039
Wayne2643426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69232255
Winston22978113039
Yalobusha1676408222
Yazoo31327114118
Total318,6857,34710,4871,983

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

