1,074 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,074 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 62,199 with 1,753 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|Copiah
|2
|Covington
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|4
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|4
|Jasper
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|4
|Marion
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|2
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|587
|25
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|363
|4
|1
|1
|Amite
|211
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|502
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|130
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|987
|32
|48
|9
|Calhoun
|381
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|248
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|443
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|129
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|401
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|310
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|374
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|677
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|924
|26
|30
|4
|Covington
|601
|12
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3387
|27
|42
|6
|Forrest
|1653
|53
|101
|31
|Franklin
|117
|2
|3
|1
|George
|549
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|232
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|816
|21
|74
|12
|Hancock
|344
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2228
|33
|130
|14
|Hinds
|5329
|110
|252
|48
|Holmes
|851
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|274
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|317
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2063
|38
|68
|7
|Jasper
|385
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|193
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|214
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1804
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|227
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|885
|12
|81
|9
|Lamar
|1146
|13
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1354
|88
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|315
|5
|14
|0
|Leake
|771
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1274
|30
|67
|15
|Leflore
|866
|60
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|756
|41
|116
|27
|Lowndes
|999
|32
|68
|18
|Madison
|2324
|60
|180
|31
|Marion
|625
|19
|15
|2
|Marshall
|585
|8
|12
|1
|Monroe
|716
|50
|126
|41
|Montgomery
|297
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1232
|88
|107
|35
|Newton
|526
|11
|8
|1
|Noxubee
|426
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1060
|36
|175
|24
|Panola
|936
|11
|5
|1
|Pearl River
|496
|37
|56
|15
|Perry
|226
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|846
|32
|72
|15
|Pontotoc
|752
|7
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|351
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|233
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2168
|30
|87
|10
|Scott
|962
|19
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|183
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|723
|28
|27
|13
|Smith
|385
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|159
|3
|3
|1
|Sunflower
|926
|23
|11
|2
|Tallahatchie
|496
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|665
|24
|34
|11
|Tippah
|316
|12
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|339
|4
|2
|0
|Tunica
|292
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|538
|14
|20
|8
|Walthall
|463
|18
|63
|9
|Warren
|976
|30
|87
|13
|Washington
|1524
|33
|44
|11
|Wayne
|736
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|201
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|188
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|584
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|313
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|793
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|62,199
|1,753
|3,709
|782
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Mulan’ will be available to Disney+ subscribers Sept. 4 for a fee
- Clinton Public Schools plan in line with governor’s executive order
- Near-record catfish caught at Arkabutla Lake
- President Trump set to hold White House briefing Tuesday afternoon
- Award to provide housing to human trafficking victims in Mississippi