1,074 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,074 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 62,199 with 1,753 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Amite 1 Calhoun 1 Copiah 2 Covington 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 4 Holmes 1 Jackson 4 Jasper 1 Lafayette 1 Lamar 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Madison 4 Marion 1 Noxubee 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pearl River 1 Rankin 2 Scott 2 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tate 1 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 1 Wilkinson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 587 25 45 12 Alcorn 363 4 1 1 Amite 211 6 13 2 Attala 502 24 89 20 Benton 130 0 1 0 Bolivar 987 32 48 9 Calhoun 381 9 23 4 Carroll 248 11 45 9 Chickasaw 443 19 35 11 Choctaw 129 4 0 0 Claiborne 401 13 43 9 Clarke 310 25 19 9 Clay 374 13 2 1 Coahoma 677 10 4 2 Copiah 924 26 30 4 Covington 601 12 4 1 De Soto 3387 27 42 6 Forrest 1653 53 101 31 Franklin 117 2 3 1 George 549 5 1 0 Greene 232 11 35 6 Grenada 816 21 74 12 Hancock 344 14 8 4 Harrison 2228 33 130 14 Hinds 5329 110 252 48 Holmes 851 48 97 20 Humphreys 274 11 19 6 Issaquena 21 1 0 0 Itawamba 317 10 34 7 Jackson 2063 38 68 7 Jasper 385 9 1 0 Jefferson 193 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 214 6 3 1 Jones 1804 57 168 35 Kemper 227 15 38 9 Lafayette 885 12 81 9 Lamar 1146 13 3 2 Lauderdale 1354 88 205 56 Lawrence 315 5 14 0 Leake 771 25 4 0 Lee 1274 30 67 15 Leflore 866 60 184 42 Lincoln 756 41 116 27 Lowndes 999 32 68 18 Madison 2324 60 180 31 Marion 625 19 15 2 Marshall 585 8 12 1 Monroe 716 50 126 41 Montgomery 297 3 0 0 Neshoba 1232 88 107 35 Newton 526 11 8 1 Noxubee 426 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1060 36 175 24 Panola 936 11 5 1 Pearl River 496 37 56 15 Perry 226 7 0 0 Pike 846 32 72 15 Pontotoc 752 7 4 1 Prentiss 351 6 24 3 Quitman 233 1 0 0 Rankin 2168 30 87 10 Scott 962 19 15 3 Sharkey 183 1 6 1 Simpson 723 28 27 13 Smith 385 13 54 8 Stone 159 3 3 1 Sunflower 926 23 11 2 Tallahatchie 496 10 7 2 Tate 665 24 34 11 Tippah 316 12 0 0 Tishomingo 339 4 2 0 Tunica 292 6 12 2 Union 538 14 20 8 Walthall 463 18 63 9 Warren 976 30 87 13 Washington 1524 33 44 11 Wayne 736 21 57 10 Webster 201 12 52 11 Wilkinson 188 13 8 3 Winston 584 15 40 11 Yalobusha 313 10 35 7 Yazoo 793 11 21 2 Total 62,199 1,753 3,709 782

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

