1,074 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,074 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 62,199 with 1,753 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Calhoun1
Copiah2
Covington1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds4
Holmes1
Jackson4
Jasper1
Lafayette1
Lamar1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Madison4
Marion1
Noxubee1
Oktibbeha1
Pearl River1
Rankin2
Scott2
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Union1
Warren3
Washington1
Wilkinson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams587254512
Alcorn363411
Amite2116132
Attala502248920
Benton130010
Bolivar98732489
Calhoun3819234
Carroll24811459
Chickasaw443193511
Choctaw129400
Claiborne40113439
Clarke31025199
Clay3741321
Coahoma6771042
Copiah92426304
Covington6011241
De Soto338727426
Forrest16535310131
Franklin117231
George549510
Greene23211356
Grenada816217412
Hancock3441484
Harrison22283313014
Hinds532911025248
Holmes851489720
Humphreys27411196
Issaquena21100
Itawamba31710347
Jackson206338687
Jasper385910
Jefferson193661
Jefferson Davis214631
Jones18045716835
Kemper22715389
Lafayette88512819
Lamar11461332
Lauderdale13548820556
Lawrence3155140
Leake7712540
Lee1274306715
Leflore8666018442
Lincoln7564111627
Lowndes999326818
Madison23246018031
Marion62519152
Marshall5858121
Monroe7165012641
Montgomery297300
Neshoba12328810735
Newton5261181
Noxubee42611163
Oktibbeha10603617524
Panola9361151
Pearl River496375615
Perry226700
Pike846327215
Pontotoc752741
Prentiss3516243
Quitman233100
Rankin2168308710
Scott96219153
Sharkey183161
Simpson723282713
Smith38513548
Stone159331
Sunflower92623112
Tallahatchie4961072
Tate665243411
Tippah3161200
Tishomingo339420
Tunica2926122
Union53814208
Walthall46318639
Warren976308713
Washington1524334411
Wayne736215710
Webster201125211
Wilkinson1881383
Winston584154011
Yalobusha31310357
Yazoo79311212
Total62,1991,7533,709782

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

