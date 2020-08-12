1,081 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,081 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-five additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 69,374 with 1,989 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Adams 1 Clarke 2 Copiah 1 Covington 1 Forrest 1 George 1 Greene 1 Grenada 3 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Leflore 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 3 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Rankin 2 Sunflower 2

* 17 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 26 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Bolivar 1 George 1 Hancock 1 Jones/td> 3 Leflore 1 Neshoba 2 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1 Tishomingo 1 Union 1 Washington 2 Webster 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 642 26 46 12 Alcorn 439 5 8 1 Amite 240 6 14 2 Attala 533 25 89 20 Benton 154 1 2 0 Bolivar 1156 36 48 9 Calhoun 426 9 23 4 Carroll 262 11 45 9 Chickasaw 488 19 35 11 Choctaw 138 4 0 0 Claiborne 409 14 43 9 Clarke 343 28 27 9 Clay 404 14 2 1 Coahoma 789 13 43 2 Copiah 971 28 30 4 Covington 637 15 5 1 De Soto 3753 31 45 7 Forrest 1858 57 101 32 Franklin 135 2 3 1 George 603 8 5 1 Greene 262 13 35 6 Grenada 856 26 76 15 Hancock 409 15 8 4 Harrison 2651 36 148 15 Hinds 5768 121 273 54 Holmes 923 49 97 20 Humphreys 299 12 20 6 Issaquena 27 2 0 0 Itawamba 395 10 40 7 Jackson 2391 45 68 7 Jasper 408 9 1 0 Jefferson 196 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 240 6 3 1 Jones 1947 62 171 35 Kemper 240 14 38 9 Lafayette 1018 20 90 15 Lamar 1241 15 8 3 Lauderdale 1439 93 210 56 Lawrence 329 8 13 1 Leake 799 27 4 0 Lee 1563 42 83 15 Leflore 959 68 184 44 Lincoln 846 43 124 28 Lowndes 1102 40 84 24 Madison 2489 72 206 37 Marion 689 21 47 6 Marshall 729 9 17 2 Monroe 831 55 146 44 Montgomery 345 6 1 1 Neshoba 1306 94 108 35 Newton 555 11 7 1 Noxubee 463 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1136 39 177 26 Panola 1091 17 8 1 Pearl River 567 40 57 16 Perry 248 8 0 0 Pike 951 37 73 18 Pontotoc 857 9 5 1 Prentiss 441 10 26 3 Quitman 275 1 0 0 Rankin 2322 38 100 10 Scott 1017 20 15 3 Sharkey 206 5 42 4 Simpson 821 31 56 15 Smith 412 13 54 8 Stone 224 5 23 2 Sunflower 1071 27 15 3 Tallahatchie 547 11 7 2 Tate 746 30 33 12 Tippah 388 14 1 0 Tishomingo 444 9 34 2 Tunica 365 7 12 2 Union 700 17 35 8 Walthall 511 21 64 10 Warren 1137 35 95 18 Washington 1722 44 57 13 Wayne 789 21 58 10 Webster 248 13 52 11 Wilkinson 220 13 8 3 Winston 635 16 40 11 Yalobusha 318 10 35 7 Yazoo 870 13 28 3 Total 69,374 1,989 4,159 854

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

