1,081 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,081 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-five additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 69,374 with 1,989 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Clarke2
Copiah1
Covington1
Forrest1
George1
Greene1
Grenada3
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Leflore1
Lowndes1
Madison3
Marion1
Montgomery1
Rankin2
Sunflower2

17 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 26 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
George1
Hancock1
Jones/td>3
Leflore1
Neshoba2
Panola1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1
Tishomingo1
Union1
Washington2
Webster1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams642264612
Alcorn439581
Amite2406142
Attala533258920
Benton154120
Bolivar115636489
Calhoun4269234
Carroll26211459
Chickasaw488193511
Choctaw138400
Claiborne40914439
Clarke34328279
Clay4041421
Coahoma78913432
Copiah97128304
Covington6371551
De Soto375331457
Forrest18585710132
Franklin135231
George603851
Greene26213356
Grenada856267615
Hancock4091584
Harrison26513614815
Hinds576812127354
Holmes923499720
Humphreys29912206
Issaquena27200
Itawamba39510407
Jackson239145687
Jasper408910
Jefferson196782
Jefferson Davis240631
Jones19476217135
Kemper24014389
Lafayette1018209015
Lamar12411583
Lauderdale14399321056
Lawrence3298131
Leake7992740
Lee1563428315
Leflore9596818444
Lincoln8464312428
Lowndes1102408424
Madison24897220637
Marion68921476
Marshall7299172
Monroe8315514644
Montgomery345611
Neshoba13069410835
Newton5551171
Noxubee46312174
Oktibbeha11363917726
Panola10911781
Pearl River567405716
Perry248800
Pike951377318
Pontotoc857951
Prentiss44110263
Quitman275100
Rankin23223810010
Scott101720153
Sharkey2065424
Simpson821315615
Smith41213548
Stone2245232
Sunflower107127153
Tallahatchie5471172
Tate746303312
Tippah3881410
Tishomingo4449342
Tunica3657122
Union70017358
Walthall511216410
Warren1137359518
Washington1722445713
Wayne789215810
Webster248135211
Wilkinson2201383
Winston635164011
Yalobusha31810357
Yazoo87013283
Total69,3741,9894,159854

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

