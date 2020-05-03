109 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,550 total cases with 303 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 109 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,550 with 303 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 109
- New deaths reported today: 12
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|148
|9
|24
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|117
|2
|35
|2
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|107
|7
|14
|1
|Calhoun
|55
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|62
|2
|3
|1
|Chickasaw
|76
|8
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|61
|3
|10
|2
|Clay
|48
|2
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|69
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|116
|1
|2
|1
|Covington
|66
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|298
|4
|1
|1
|Forrest
|232
|14
|21
|7
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|0
|George
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|34
|1
|14
|1
|Hancock
|68
|5
|6
|3
|Harrison
|181
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|507
|8
|15
|4
|Holmes
|161
|9
|27
|2
|Humphreys
|24
|4
|6
|2
|Itawamba
|63
|4
|32
|3
|Jackson
|267
|7
|39
|1
|Jasper
|55
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|40
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|172
|2
|12
|0
|Kemper
|76
|3
|19
|1
|Lafayette
|91
|3
|35
|0
|Lamar
|117
|2
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|380
|26
|91
|14
|Lawrence
|50
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|233
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|71
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|168
|17
|42
|7
|Lincoln
|151
|11
|48
|7
|Lowndes
|60
|3
|5
|2
|Madison
|272
|9
|33
|6
|Marion
|75
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|47
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|175
|16
|87
|14
|Montgomery
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|214
|4
|25
|0
|Newton
|93
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|79
|1
|9
|1
|Oktibbeha
|52
|3
|9
|3
|Panola
|40
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|177
|20
|41
|6
|Perry
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|155
|7
|12
|4
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|20
|1
|Quitman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|200
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|358
|2
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|48
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|79
|4
|23
|2
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|56
|2
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|43
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|57
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|36
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|27
|2
|7
|1
|Walthall
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|81
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|69
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|47
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|147
|2
|0
|0
|Total
|7,550
|303
|889
|123
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.