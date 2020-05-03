Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

109 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,550 total cases with 303 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 109 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,550 with 303 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 109
  • New deaths reported today: 12

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1489244
Alcorn10100
Amite28010
Attala1172352
Benton12010
Bolivar1077141
Calhoun554234
Carroll62231
Chickasaw768256
Choctaw13100
Claiborne28000
Clarke613102
Clay48200
Coahoma69300
Copiah116121
Covington66000
Desoto298411
Forrest23214217
Franklin17100
George14100
Greene5100
Grenada341141
Hancock68563
Harrison181611
Hinds5078154
Holmes1619272
Humphreys24462
Itawamba634323
Jackson2677391
Jasper55100
Jefferson22000
Jefferson Davis40120
Jones1722120
Kemper763191
Lafayette913350
Lamar117210
Lauderdale380269114
Lawrence50010
Leake233200
Lee71450
Leflore16817427
Lincoln15111487
Lowndes60352
Madison2729336
Marion757142
Marshall47200
Monroe175168714
Montgomery32100
Neshoba2144250
Newton93010
Noxubee79191
Oktibbeha52393
Panola40200
Pearl River17720416
Perry29100
Pike1557124
Pontotoc22230
Prentiss321201
Quitman15000
Rankin200650
Scott358291
Sharkey5000
Simpson48020
Smith794232
Stone22000
Sunflower56200
Tallahatchie12100
Tate43010
Tippah571000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica362122
Union27271
Walthall33000
Warren81250
Washington77341
Wayne24000
Webster19100
Wilkinson69752
Winston47000
Yalobusha20000
Yazoo147200
Total7,550303889123

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories