109 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,550 total cases with 303 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 109 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,550 with 303 deaths.

New cases reported today: 109

New deaths reported today: 12

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 148 9 24 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 28 0 1 0 Attala 117 2 35 2 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 107 7 14 1 Calhoun 55 4 23 4 Carroll 62 2 3 1 Chickasaw 76 8 25 6 Choctaw 13 1 0 0 Claiborne 28 0 0 0 Clarke 61 3 10 2 Clay 48 2 0 0 Coahoma 69 3 0 0 Copiah 116 1 2 1 Covington 66 0 0 0 Desoto 298 4 1 1 Forrest 232 14 21 7 Franklin 17 1 0 0 George 14 1 0 0 Greene 5 1 0 0 Grenada 34 1 14 1 Hancock 68 5 6 3 Harrison 181 6 1 1 Hinds 507 8 15 4 Holmes 161 9 27 2 Humphreys 24 4 6 2 Itawamba 63 4 32 3 Jackson 267 7 39 1 Jasper 55 1 0 0 Jefferson 22 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 40 1 2 0 Jones 172 2 12 0 Kemper 76 3 19 1 Lafayette 91 3 35 0 Lamar 117 2 1 0 Lauderdale 380 26 91 14 Lawrence 50 0 1 0 Leake 233 2 0 0 Lee 71 4 5 0 Leflore 168 17 42 7 Lincoln 151 11 48 7 Lowndes 60 3 5 2 Madison 272 9 33 6 Marion 75 7 14 2 Marshall 47 2 0 0 Monroe 175 16 87 14 Montgomery 32 1 0 0 Neshoba 214 4 25 0 Newton 93 0 1 0 Noxubee 79 1 9 1 Oktibbeha 52 3 9 3 Panola 40 2 0 0 Pearl River 177 20 41 6 Perry 29 1 0 0 Pike 155 7 12 4 Pontotoc 22 2 3 0 Prentiss 32 1 20 1 Quitman 15 0 0 0 Rankin 200 6 5 0 Scott 358 2 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 48 0 2 0 Smith 79 4 23 2 Stone 22 0 0 0 Sunflower 56 2 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 43 0 1 0 Tippah 57 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 36 2 12 2 Union 27 2 7 1 Walthall 33 0 0 0 Warren 81 2 5 0 Washington 77 3 4 1 Wayne 24 0 0 0 Webster 19 1 0 0 Wilkinson 69 7 5 2 Winston 47 0 0 0 Yalobusha 20 0 0 0 Yazoo 147 2 0 0 Total 7,550 303 889 123

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.