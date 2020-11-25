1,092 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,092 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 145,636 with 3,745 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred between November 2 and November 24 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn2
Bolivar1
Covington1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Perry1
Rankin2
Tishomingo1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred November 12, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Kemper1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1379496414
Alcorn1463278813
Amite51814152
Attala10983311222
Benton48717449
Bolivar24018422230
Calhoun72913254
Carroll70614459
Chickasaw1041324814
Choctaw311710
Claiborne57616439
Clarke888539327
Clay87127203
Coahoma14874312611
Copiah159540719
Covington1197376916
De Soto97319910320
Forrest37138617741
Franklin326541
George122324476
Greene58422406
Grenada13774511521
Hancock1159396210
Harrison689810933137
Hinds966819752382
Holmes12656110220
Humphreys52918337
Issaquena112400
Itawamba1482348917
Jackson617811911815
Jasper8122210
Jefferson34211133
Jefferson Davis5501791
Jones34678818838
Kemper41918419
Lafayette31754913329
Lamar2834494312
Lauderdale335514432377
Lawrence70314262
Leake131943427
Lee48769519639
Leflore20149019648
Lincoln18686516636
Lowndes22976311533
Madison466610629053
Marion1116469515
Marshall2096505815
Monroe19147717552
Montgomery72125539
Neshoba217711515641
Newton1036294410
Noxubee69717214
Oktibbeha24086119331
Panola2158495910
Pearl River14656710023
Perry65426207
Pike1606589827
Pontotoc196128192
Prentiss141230889
Quitman481600
Rankin531910021429
Scott150729303
Sharkey30717438
Simpson14515313819
Smith69616558
Stone73114589
Sunflower1905558415
Tallahatchie96327317
Tate1654517118
Tippah123030614
Tishomingo1065429626
Tunica59619152
Union1639254611
Walthall753286713
Warren17265712526
Washington312210718639
Wayne1162235910
Webster421145211
Wilkinson38722205
Winston1191246211
Yalobusha700278018
Yazoo15203913715
Total145,6363,7457,5211,424

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

