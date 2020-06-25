1,092 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,092 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Five new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 24,516 with 1,016 deaths.

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Claiborne1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Warren1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams242184310
Alcorn47110
Amite812122
Attala341238919
Benton25010
Bolivar23313244
Calhoun1084234
Carroll14111459
Chickasaw217183611
Choctaw68300
Claiborne20010438
Clarke19322199
Clay229700
Coahoma175600
Copiah52812293
Covington253510
Desoto109115184
Forrest759429529
Franklin32231
George60310
Greene755303
Grenada2524172
Hancock1121384
Harrison5627152
Hinds1772349213
Holmes501399819
Humphreys1079186
Issaquena2000
Itawamba1128347
Jackson45816445
Jasper221600
Jefferson69310
Jefferson Davis94331
Jones9944814431
Kemper17013379
Lafayette3034421
Lamar369732
Lauderdale8647819349
Lawrence140100
Leake5201730
Lee42915619
Leflore4394816833
Lincoln4113211025
Lowndes41210196
Madison10823112016
Marion21510152
Marshall160340
Monroe328289424
Montgomery110200
Neshoba922637725
Newton325840
Noxubee2347153
Oktibbeha4482111016
Panola221521
Pearl River232324712
Perry56400
Pike32111216
Pontotoc175331
Prentiss853243
Quitman56000
Rankin68212220
Scott72114132
Sharkey20000
Simpson187220
Smith19911528
Stone48100
Sunflower209600
Tallahatchie85120
Tate2215173
Tippah1151100
Tishomingo58120
Tunica813122
Union1508207
Walthall163300
Warren37116399
Washington369971
Wayne4619171
Webster12410529
Wilkinson87952
Winston2174121
Yalobusha1417357
Yazoo4266192
Total24,5161,0162,487503

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

