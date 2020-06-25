1,092 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,092 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Five new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 24,516 with 1,016 deaths.
COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Claiborne
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|242
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|47
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|81
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|341
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|233
|13
|24
|4
|Calhoun
|108
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|141
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|217
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|68
|3
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|200
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|193
|22
|19
|9
|Clay
|229
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|175
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|528
|12
|29
|3
|Covington
|253
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1091
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|759
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|32
|2
|3
|1
|George
|60
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|75
|5
|30
|3
|Grenada
|252
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|112
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|562
|7
|15
|2
|Hinds
|1772
|34
|92
|13
|Holmes
|501
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|107
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|112
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|458
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|221
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|69
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|94
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|994
|48
|144
|31
|Kemper
|170
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|303
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|369
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|864
|78
|193
|49
|Lawrence
|140
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|520
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|429
|15
|61
|9
|Leflore
|439
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|411
|32
|110
|25
|Lowndes
|412
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1082
|31
|120
|16
|Marion
|215
|10
|15
|2
|Marshall
|160
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|328
|28
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|110
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|922
|63
|77
|25
|Newton
|325
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|234
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|448
|21
|110
|16
|Panola
|221
|5
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|232
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|321
|11
|21
|6
|Pontotoc
|175
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|85
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|56
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|682
|12
|22
|0
|Scott
|721
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|187
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|199
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|48
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|209
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|85
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|221
|5
|17
|3
|Tippah
|115
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|81
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|150
|8
|20
|7
|Walthall
|163
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|371
|16
|39
|9
|Washington
|369
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|461
|9
|17
|1
|Webster
|124
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|87
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|217
|4
|12
|1
|Yalobusha
|141
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|426
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|24,516
|1,016
|2,487
|503
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
