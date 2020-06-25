1,092 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,092 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Five new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 24,516 with 1,016 deaths.

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Claiborne 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Warren 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 242 18 43 10 Alcorn 47 1 1 0 Amite 81 2 12 2 Attala 341 23 89 19 Benton 25 0 1 0 Bolivar 233 13 24 4 Calhoun 108 4 23 4 Carroll 141 11 45 9 Chickasaw 217 18 36 11 Choctaw 68 3 0 0 Claiborne 200 10 43 8 Clarke 193 22 19 9 Clay 229 7 0 0 Coahoma 175 6 0 0 Copiah 528 12 29 3 Covington 253 5 1 0 Desoto 1091 15 18 4 Forrest 759 42 95 29 Franklin 32 2 3 1 George 60 3 1 0 Greene 75 5 30 3 Grenada 252 4 17 2 Hancock 112 13 8 4 Harrison 562 7 15 2 Hinds 1772 34 92 13 Holmes 501 39 98 19 Humphreys 107 9 18 6 Issaquena 2 0 0 0 Itawamba 112 8 34 7 Jackson 458 16 44 5 Jasper 221 6 0 0 Jefferson 69 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 94 3 3 1 Jones 994 48 144 31 Kemper 170 13 37 9 Lafayette 303 4 42 1 Lamar 369 7 3 2 Lauderdale 864 78 193 49 Lawrence 140 1 0 0 Leake 520 17 3 0 Lee 429 15 61 9 Leflore 439 48 168 33 Lincoln 411 32 110 25 Lowndes 412 10 19 6 Madison 1082 31 120 16 Marion 215 10 15 2 Marshall 160 3 4 0 Monroe 328 28 94 24 Montgomery 110 2 0 0 Neshoba 922 63 77 25 Newton 325 8 4 0 Noxubee 234 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 448 21 110 16 Panola 221 5 2 1 Pearl River 232 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 321 11 21 6 Pontotoc 175 3 3 1 Prentiss 85 3 24 3 Quitman 56 0 0 0 Rankin 682 12 22 0 Scott 721 14 13 2 Sharkey 20 0 0 0 Simpson 187 2 2 0 Smith 199 11 52 8 Stone 48 1 0 0 Sunflower 209 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 85 1 2 0 Tate 221 5 17 3 Tippah 115 11 0 0 Tishomingo 58 1 2 0 Tunica 81 3 12 2 Union 150 8 20 7 Walthall 163 3 0 0 Warren 371 16 39 9 Washington 369 9 7 1 Wayne 461 9 17 1 Webster 124 10 52 9 Wilkinson 87 9 5 2 Winston 217 4 12 1 Yalobusha 141 7 35 7 Yazoo 426 6 19 2 Total 24,516 1,016 2,487 503

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

