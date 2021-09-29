1,098 new coronavirus cases, 50 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,098 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 487,293 with 9,588 deaths. Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44431178818
Alcorn54699113020
Amite199652579
Attala32698818736
Benton1442374710
Bolivar615014523933
Calhoun270041437
Carroll1628375211
Chickasaw2888666115
Choctaw129426120
Claiborne127335469
Clarke28479113331
Clay299174415
Coahoma400710113813
Copiah43548910314
Covington41959314239
De Soto3095436912326
Forrest1323524128360
Franklin116928415
George477276679
Greene210546576
Grenada358510615632
Hancock75691217215
Harrison3341850453176
Hinds31347593849139
Holmes26318710920
Humphreys127438359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba448010013524
Jackson2387735728340
Jasper318762462
Jefferson92633417
Jefferson Davis16854291
Jones1349923023543
Kemper1391405010
Lafayette830213719956
Lamar102931325612
Lauderdale11680308481105
Lawrence207636272
Leake4006869616
Lee1506922322543
Leflore452514024055
Lincoln532413320440
Lowndes1055717927864
Madison1431427441672
Marion412410416224
Marshall62001276917
Monroe656416919155
Montgomery1734546410
Neshoba650220122559
Newton3736778715
Noxubee180540386
Oktibbeha700512427037
Panola633812710315
Pearl River918822921042
Perry202154249
Pike565114117340
Pontotoc6356948613
Prentiss45188010115
Quitman10472700
Rankin2152037948568
Scott46309611619
Sharkey63220458
Simpson435711416020
Smith255449728
Stone3540608714
Sunflower416510412420
Tallahatchie221850507
Tate44411038019
Tippah45238112014
Tishomingo34328910328
Tunica154735193
Union58069213223
Walthall2125606914
Warren650816917338
Washington718315519841
Wayne4359708013
Webster1979436714
Wilkinson102136256
Winston30639113039
Yalobusha2258478222
Yazoo42548615020
Total487,2939,58811,2332,074

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

