1,101 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 488,394 with 9,600 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44581178818
Alcorn54939113020
Amite200352579
Attala32708818736
Benton1445374710
Bolivar615614523933
Calhoun270842447
Carroll1630375211
Chickasaw2896666115
Choctaw129526120
Claiborne127735469
Clarke28519113331
Clay299474415
Coahoma402210113813
Copiah43608910314
Covington42049314239
De Soto3103537112326
Forrest1324924128360
Franklin117028415
George477676679
Greene211146576
Grenada358810715632
Hancock75821217215
Harrison3349250553176
Hinds31430594849139
Holmes26348710920
Humphreys127538359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba449610113524
Jackson2390835728340
Jasper319462462
Jefferson92933417
Jefferson Davis16914291
Jones1353023023543
Kemper1394405010
Lafayette830713719956
Lamar103111335612
Lauderdale11715308481105
Lawrence207936272
Leake4012869616
Lee1510222322543
Leflore454114024055
Lincoln533713320440
Lowndes1061117927864
Madison1434527441672
Marion413110416224
Marshall62151286917
Monroe658316919155
Montgomery1735546410
Neshoba651520122559
Newton3745778715
Noxubee180740386
Oktibbeha702512427037
Panola635712710315
Pearl River920022921042
Perry202354249
Pike566014117340
Pontotoc6372948613
Prentiss45338010115
Quitman10482700
Rankin2161038048568
Scott46449611619
Sharkey63320458
Simpson435811416020
Smith256249728
Stone3545608714
Sunflower417110412420
Tallahatchie222050507
Tate44471048019
Tippah45358112014
Tishomingo34408910328
Tunica155336193
Union58119213223
Walthall2128606914
Warren652516917338
Washington720015519841
Wayne4360708013
Webster1986436714
Wilkinson102336256
Winston30709113039
Yalobusha2264478222
Yazoo42618615020
Total488,3949,60011,2342,074

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

