1,101 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 488,394 with 9,600 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4458
|117
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5493
|91
|130
|20
|Amite
|2003
|52
|57
|9
|Attala
|3270
|88
|187
|36
|Benton
|1445
|37
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6156
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2708
|42
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1630
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2896
|66
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1295
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1277
|35
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2851
|91
|133
|31
|Clay
|2994
|74
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4022
|101
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4360
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4204
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31035
|371
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13249
|241
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1170
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4776
|76
|67
|9
|Greene
|2111
|46
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3588
|107
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7582
|121
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33492
|505
|531
|76
|Hinds
|31430
|594
|849
|139
|Holmes
|2634
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1275
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4496
|101
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23908
|357
|283
|40
|Jasper
|3194
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|929
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1691
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13530
|230
|235
|43
|Kemper
|1394
|40
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8307
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10311
|133
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11715
|308
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2079
|36
|27
|2
|Leake
|4012
|86
|96
|16
|Lee
|15102
|223
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4541
|140
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5337
|133
|204
|40
|Lowndes
|10611
|179
|278
|64
|Madison
|14345
|274
|416
|72
|Marion
|4131
|104
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6215
|128
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6583
|169
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1735
|54
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6515
|201
|225
|59
|Newton
|3745
|77
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1807
|40
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7025
|124
|270
|37
|Panola
|6357
|127
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9200
|229
|210
|42
|Perry
|2023
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5660
|141
|173
|40
|Pontotoc
|6372
|94
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4533
|80
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1048
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21610
|380
|485
|68
|Scott
|4644
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|633
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4358
|114
|160
|20
|Smith
|2562
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3545
|60
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4171
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2220
|50
|50
|7
|Tate
|4447
|104
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4535
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3440
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1553
|36
|19
|3
|Union
|5811
|92
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2128
|60
|69
|14
|Warren
|6525
|169
|173
|38
|Washington
|7200
|155
|198
|41
|Wayne
|4360
|70
|80
|13
|Webster
|1986
|43
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1023
|36
|25
|6
|Winston
|3070
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2264
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4261
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|488,394
|9,600
|11,234
|2,074
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.