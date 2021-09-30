1,101 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 488,394 with 9,600 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4458 117 88 18 Alcorn 5493 91 130 20 Amite 2003 52 57 9 Attala 3270 88 187 36 Benton 1445 37 47 10 Bolivar 6156 145 239 33 Calhoun 2708 42 44 7 Carroll 1630 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2896 66 61 15 Choctaw 1295 26 12 0 Claiborne 1277 35 46 9 Clarke 2851 91 133 31 Clay 2994 74 41 5 Coahoma 4022 101 138 13 Copiah 4360 89 103 14 Covington 4204 93 142 39 De Soto 31035 371 123 26 Forrest 13249 241 283 60 Franklin 1170 28 41 5 George 4776 76 67 9 Greene 2111 46 57 6 Grenada 3588 107 156 32 Hancock 7582 121 72 15 Harrison 33492 505 531 76 Hinds 31430 594 849 139 Holmes 2634 87 109 20 Humphreys 1275 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4496 101 135 24 Jackson 23908 357 283 40 Jasper 3194 62 46 2 Jefferson 929 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1691 42 9 1 Jones 13530 230 235 43 Kemper 1394 40 50 10 Lafayette 8307 137 199 56 Lamar 10311 133 56 12 Lauderdale 11715 308 481 105 Lawrence 2079 36 27 2 Leake 4012 86 96 16 Lee 15102 223 225 43 Leflore 4541 140 240 55 Lincoln 5337 133 204 40 Lowndes 10611 179 278 64 Madison 14345 274 416 72 Marion 4131 104 162 24 Marshall 6215 128 69 17 Monroe 6583 169 191 55 Montgomery 1735 54 64 10 Neshoba 6515 201 225 59 Newton 3745 77 87 15 Noxubee 1807 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 7025 124 270 37 Panola 6357 127 103 15 Pearl River 9200 229 210 42 Perry 2023 54 24 9 Pike 5660 141 173 40 Pontotoc 6372 94 86 13 Prentiss 4533 80 101 15 Quitman 1048 27 0 0 Rankin 21610 380 485 68 Scott 4644 96 116 19 Sharkey 633 20 45 8 Simpson 4358 114 160 20 Smith 2562 49 72 8 Stone 3545 60 87 14 Sunflower 4171 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2220 50 50 7 Tate 4447 104 80 19 Tippah 4535 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3440 89 103 28 Tunica 1553 36 19 3 Union 5811 92 132 23 Walthall 2128 60 69 14 Warren 6525 169 173 38 Washington 7200 155 198 41 Wayne 4360 70 80 13 Webster 1986 43 67 14 Wilkinson 1023 36 25 6 Winston 3070 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2264 47 82 22 Yazoo 4261 86 150 20 Total 488,394 9,600 11,234 2,074

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.