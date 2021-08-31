1,111 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,111 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. According to MSDH, the count has been impacted by reduced staffing related to Hurricane Ida.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 436,722 with 8,409 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39721068718
Alcorn45868013020
Amite176549579
Attala28897918736
Benton1285264710
Bolivar564914023733
Calhoun236636366
Carroll1485355211
Chickasaw2617616115
Choctaw109121110
Claiborne120732469
Clarke25198113131
Clay266862415
Coahoma35869013212
Copiah39167710212
Covington38258814239
De Soto2731731212026
Forrest1214720728259
Franklin105726415
George401460629
Greene187041576
Grenada32409515432
Hancock6502987215
Harrison2946239952074
Hinds29253527835137
Holmes24108110620
Humphreys115234349
Issaquena185600
Itawamba39488513524
Jackson2121129226637
Jasper291653452
Jefferson82831417
Jefferson Davis15373991
Jones1202419122743
Kemper1274344910
Lafayette745113019055
Lamar94801075512
Lauderdale10572269459104
Lawrence189029272
Leake3637809216
Lee1328519622343
Leflore420813323955
Lincoln481312219940
Lowndes934316226864
Madison1326125541271
Marion37239116024
Marshall55281136515
Monroe577615019155
Montgomery157747549
Neshoba600019021059
Newton3346678715
Noxubee162436386
Oktibbeha625911222736
Panola559111410315
Pearl River777118021042
Perry177744239
Pike490812313637
Pontotoc5473848613
Prentiss39397010115
Quitman9712100
Rankin1990732447966
Scott41488611619
Sharkey57820458
Simpson389210415920
Smith228541728
Stone3181468614
Sunflower391410112420
Tallahatchie205445507
Tate3898938019
Tippah39767512014
Tishomingo29217610227
Tunica137730182
Union52378413223
Walthall1881536913
Warren603614717338
Washington626914319341
Wayne3786588013
Webster1706356312
Wilkinson93233255
Winston27908813039
Yalobusha2029458222
Yazoo39498314920
Total436,7228,40910,9562,044

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

