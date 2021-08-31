1,111 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,111 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. According to MSDH, the count has been impacted by reduced staffing related to Hurricane Ida.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 436,722 with 8,409 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3972 106 87 18 Alcorn 4586 80 130 20 Amite 1765 49 57 9 Attala 2889 79 187 36 Benton 1285 26 47 10 Bolivar 5649 140 237 33 Calhoun 2366 36 36 6 Carroll 1485 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2617 61 61 15 Choctaw 1091 21 11 0 Claiborne 1207 32 46 9 Clarke 2519 81 131 31 Clay 2668 62 41 5 Coahoma 3586 90 132 12 Copiah 3916 77 102 12 Covington 3825 88 142 39 De Soto 27317 312 120 26 Forrest 12147 207 282 59 Franklin 1057 26 41 5 George 4014 60 62 9 Greene 1870 41 57 6 Grenada 3240 95 154 32 Hancock 6502 98 72 15 Harrison 29462 399 520 74 Hinds 29253 527 835 137 Holmes 2410 81 106 20 Humphreys 1152 34 34 9 Issaquena 185 6 0 0 Itawamba 3948 85 135 24 Jackson 21211 292 266 37 Jasper 2916 53 45 2 Jefferson 828 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1537 39 9 1 Jones 12024 191 227 43 Kemper 1274 34 49 10 Lafayette 7451 130 190 55 Lamar 9480 107 55 12 Lauderdale 10572 269 459 104 Lawrence 1890 29 27 2 Leake 3637 80 92 16 Lee 13285 196 223 43 Leflore 4208 133 239 55 Lincoln 4813 122 199 40 Lowndes 9343 162 268 64 Madison 13261 255 412 71 Marion 3723 91 160 24 Marshall 5528 113 65 15 Monroe 5776 150 191 55 Montgomery 1577 47 54 9 Neshoba 6000 190 210 59 Newton 3346 67 87 15 Noxubee 1624 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6259 112 227 36 Panola 5591 114 103 15 Pearl River 7771 180 210 42 Perry 1777 44 23 9 Pike 4908 123 136 37 Pontotoc 5473 84 86 13 Prentiss 3939 70 101 15 Quitman 971 21 0 0 Rankin 19907 324 479 66 Scott 4148 86 116 19 Sharkey 578 20 45 8 Simpson 3892 104 159 20 Smith 2285 41 72 8 Stone 3181 46 86 14 Sunflower 3914 101 124 20 Tallahatchie 2054 45 50 7 Tate 3898 93 80 19 Tippah 3976 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2921 76 102 27 Tunica 1377 30 18 2 Union 5237 84 132 23 Walthall 1881 53 69 13 Warren 6036 147 173 38 Washington 6269 143 193 41 Wayne 3786 58 80 13 Webster 1706 35 63 12 Wilkinson 932 33 25 5 Winston 2790 88 130 39 Yalobusha 2029 45 82 22 Yazoo 3949 83 149 20 Total 436,722 8,409 10,956 2,044

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.