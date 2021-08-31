1,111 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,111 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. According to MSDH, the count has been impacted by reduced staffing related to Hurricane Ida.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 436,722 with 8,409 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3972
|106
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4586
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1765
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|2889
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1285
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5649
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2366
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1485
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2617
|61
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1091
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1207
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2519
|81
|131
|31
|Clay
|2668
|62
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3586
|90
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3916
|77
|102
|12
|Covington
|3825
|88
|142
|39
|De Soto
|27317
|312
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12147
|207
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1057
|26
|41
|5
|George
|4014
|60
|62
|9
|Greene
|1870
|41
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3240
|95
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6502
|98
|72
|15
|Harrison
|29462
|399
|520
|74
|Hinds
|29253
|527
|835
|137
|Holmes
|2410
|81
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1152
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|185
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3948
|85
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21211
|292
|266
|37
|Jasper
|2916
|53
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|828
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1537
|39
|9
|1
|Jones
|12024
|191
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1274
|34
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7451
|130
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9480
|107
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10572
|269
|459
|104
|Lawrence
|1890
|29
|27
|2
|Leake
|3637
|80
|92
|16
|Lee
|13285
|196
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4208
|133
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4813
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|9343
|162
|268
|64
|Madison
|13261
|255
|412
|71
|Marion
|3723
|91
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5528
|113
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5776
|150
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1577
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6000
|190
|210
|59
|Newton
|3346
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1624
|36
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6259
|112
|227
|36
|Panola
|5591
|114
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|7771
|180
|210
|42
|Perry
|1777
|44
|23
|9
|Pike
|4908
|123
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5473
|84
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3939
|70
|101
|15
|Quitman
|971
|21
|0
|0
|Rankin
|19907
|324
|479
|66
|Scott
|4148
|86
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|578
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3892
|104
|159
|20
|Smith
|2285
|41
|72
|8
|Stone
|3181
|46
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3914
|101
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2054
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3898
|93
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3976
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2921
|76
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1377
|30
|18
|2
|Union
|5237
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1881
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|6036
|147
|173
|38
|Washington
|6269
|143
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3786
|58
|80
|13
|Webster
|1706
|35
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|932
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2790
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2029
|45
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3949
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|436,722
|8,409
|10,956
|2,044
