1,112 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,112 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 493,670 with 9,778 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45241198818
Alcorn55809613020
Amite201952579
Attala32848918736
Benton1462384710
Bolivar622014523933
Calhoun274545447
Carroll1649385211
Chickasaw2935676115
Choctaw132126120
Claiborne128935469
Clarke28719213332
Clay302975415
Coahoma407610413813
Copiah43908910314
Covington42489314239
De Soto3151238612326
Forrest1334324528360
Franklin118328415
George485279689
Greene212947576
Grenada366610815632
Hancock76581257215
Harrison3379052153177
Hinds31599610850139
Holmes26558710920
Humphreys128438359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba454810413524
Jackson2415636528341
Jasper324663462
Jefferson93934417
Jefferson Davis16964291
Jones1369623623643
Kemper1403415010
Lafayette837313719956
Lamar103981345612
Lauderdale11817309481105
Lawrence209338272
Leake4057879917
Lee1528822622543
Leflore459114124055
Lincoln537813420540
Lowndes1076318227964
Madison1445127741672
Marion417910616224
Marshall63021306917
Monroe665617319155
Montgomery1768566410
Neshoba656720322659
Newton3788788715
Noxubee184240396
Oktibbeha707812627139
Panola642212810315
Pearl River935723621042
Perry203354249
Pike569515017342
Pontotoc6536978613
Prentiss46048110115
Quitman10542700
Rankin2175638448968
Scott46859611619
Sharkey63520458
Simpson439011616020
Smith260849728
Stone3560648714
Sunflower420610412420
Tallahatchie223951507
Tate45061078019
Tippah46208112014
Tishomingo35138910328
Tunica156836193
Union58929313223
Walthall2143636914
Warren661017317338
Washington732215520341
Wayne4375728013
Webster2006456714
Wilkinson102637256
Winston31039113039
Yalobusha2298478222
Yazoo43298615020
Total493,6709,77811,2542,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

