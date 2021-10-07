1,112 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,112 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 493,670 with 9,778 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4524 119 88 18 Alcorn 5580 96 130 20 Amite 2019 52 57 9 Attala 3284 89 187 36 Benton 1462 38 47 10 Bolivar 6220 145 239 33 Calhoun 2745 45 44 7 Carroll 1649 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2935 67 61 15 Choctaw 1321 26 12 0 Claiborne 1289 35 46 9 Clarke 2871 92 133 32 Clay 3029 75 41 5 Coahoma 4076 104 138 13 Copiah 4390 89 103 14 Covington 4248 93 142 39 De Soto 31512 386 123 26 Forrest 13343 245 283 60 Franklin 1183 28 41 5 George 4852 79 68 9 Greene 2129 47 57 6 Grenada 3666 108 156 32 Hancock 7658 125 72 15 Harrison 33790 521 531 77 Hinds 31599 610 850 139 Holmes 2655 87 109 20 Humphreys 1284 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4548 104 135 24 Jackson 24156 365 283 41 Jasper 3246 63 46 2 Jefferson 939 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1 Jones 13696 236 236 43 Kemper 1403 41 50 10 Lafayette 8373 137 199 56 Lamar 10398 134 56 12 Lauderdale 11817 309 481 105 Lawrence 2093 38 27 2 Leake 4057 87 99 17 Lee 15288 226 225 43 Leflore 4591 141 240 55 Lincoln 5378 134 205 40 Lowndes 10763 182 279 64 Madison 14451 277 416 72 Marion 4179 106 162 24 Marshall 6302 130 69 17 Monroe 6656 173 191 55 Montgomery 1768 56 64 10 Neshoba 6567 203 226 59 Newton 3788 78 87 15 Noxubee 1842 40 39 6 Oktibbeha 7078 126 271 39 Panola 6422 128 103 15 Pearl River 9357 236 210 42 Perry 2033 54 24 9 Pike 5695 150 173 42 Pontotoc 6536 97 86 13 Prentiss 4604 81 101 15 Quitman 1054 27 0 0 Rankin 21756 384 489 68 Scott 4685 96 116 19 Sharkey 635 20 45 8 Simpson 4390 116 160 20 Smith 2608 49 72 8 Stone 3560 64 87 14 Sunflower 4206 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2239 51 50 7 Tate 4506 107 80 19 Tippah 4620 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3513 89 103 28 Tunica 1568 36 19 3 Union 5892 93 132 23 Walthall 2143 63 69 14 Warren 6610 173 173 38 Washington 7322 155 203 41 Wayne 4375 72 80 13 Webster 2006 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6 Winston 3103 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2298 47 82 22 Yazoo 4329 86 150 20 Total 493,670 9,778 11,254 2,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.