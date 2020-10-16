1,116 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 109,255 with 3,160 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between October 3 and October 15 in the counties below.

County Total Coahoma 1 Copiah 1 Harrison 1 Jackson 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 2 Lowndes 1 Wilkinson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1032 40 * 56 13 Alcorn 938 12 18 2 Amite 412 13 15 2 Attala 755 25 90 20 Benton 296 4 14 0 Bolivar 1973 75 217 30 Calhoun 605 12 25 4 Carroll 453 12 45 9 Chickasaw 811 24 44 13 Choctaw 202 6 1 0 Claiborne 528 16 43 9 Clarke 704 48 91 25 Clay 663 21 19 3 Coahoma 1223 36 87 6 Copiah 1328 36 71 7 Covington 902 25 34 10 De Soto 6495 77 73 15 Forrest 2906 77 176 41 Franklin 223 3 4 1 George 927 16 36 6 Greene 444 17 40 6 Grenada 1193 37 113 20 Hancock 739 27 35 6 Harrison 4713 81 255 32 Hinds 7707 170 461 73 Holmes 1129 60 101 20 Humphreys 394 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1070 24 87 17 Jackson 4258 77 86 8 Jasper 657 16 1 0 Jefferson 259 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 390 11 3 1 Jones 2799 81 183 37 Kemper 315 15 41 9 Lafayette 2405 42 123 28 Lamar 2100 38 39 11 Lauderdale 2311 130 261 74 Lawrence 489 14 26 2 Leake 1110 39 35 5 Lee 3354 79 180 37 Leflore 1582 86 193 47 Lincoln 1321 54 152 32 Lowndes 1729 62 98 33 Madison 3683 92 238 45 Marion 926 42 92 14 Marshall 1273 25 44 9 Monroe 1422 72 170 52 Montgomery 523 23 52 9 Neshoba 1790 110 129 39 Newton 840 27 39 9 Noxubee 593 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1932 54 193 31 Panola 1642 36 42 6 Pearl River 1063 55 93 22 Perry 469 22 20 7 Pike 1351 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1426 19 16 2 Prentiss 1007 19 48 3 Quitman 410 6 0 0 Rankin 3773 86 173 23 Scott 1216 29 21 3 Sharkey 277 14 43 8 Simpson 1174 48 117 19 Smith 576 16 54 8 Stone 443 14 55 9 Sunflower 1557 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 817 25 29 7 Tate 1119 39 51 13 Tippah 844 20 56 0 Tishomingo 779 40 96 26 Tunica 518 17 15 2 Union 1119 25 46 11 Walthall 628 27 67 13 Warren 1511 54 119 25 Washington 2493 95 158 36 Wayne 972 21 59 10 Webster 361 13 52 11 Wilkinson 329 20 20 5 Winston 810 21 40 11 Yalobusha 479 14 36 7 Yazoo 1160 33 82 12 Total 109,255 3,160 6,468 1,275

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

