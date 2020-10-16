1,116 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 109,255 with 3,160 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between October 3 and October 15 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Lowndes
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1032
|40 *
|56
|13
|Alcorn
|938
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|412
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|755
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|296
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1973
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|605
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|453
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|811
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|202
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|528
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|704
|48
|91
|25
|Clay
|663
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1223
|36
|87
|6
|Copiah
|1328
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|902
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|6495
|77
|73
|15
|Forrest
|2906
|77
|176
|41
|Franklin
|223
|3
|4
|1
|George
|927
|16
|36
|6
|Greene
|444
|17
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1193
|37
|113
|20
|Hancock
|739
|27
|35
|6
|Harrison
|4713
|81
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7707
|170
|461
|73
|Holmes
|1129
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|394
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1070
|24
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4258
|77
|86
|8
|Jasper
|657
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|259
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|390
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2799
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|315
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2405
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2100
|38
|39
|11
|Lauderdale
|2311
|130
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|489
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1110
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3354
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1582
|86
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1321
|54
|152
|32
|Lowndes
|1729
|62
|98
|33
|Madison
|3683
|92
|238
|45
|Marion
|926
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1273
|25
|44
|9
|Monroe
|1422
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|523
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1790
|110
|129
|39
|Newton
|840
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|593
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1932
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1642
|36
|42
|6
|Pearl River
|1063
|55
|93
|22
|Perry
|469
|22
|20
|7
|Pike
|1351
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1426
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|1007
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|410
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3773
|86
|173
|23
|Scott
|1216
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|277
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1174
|48
|117
|19
|Smith
|576
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|443
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1557
|49
|80
|14
|Tallahatchie
|817
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1119
|39
|51
|13
|Tippah
|844
|20
|56
|0
|Tishomingo
|779
|40
|96
|26
|Tunica
|518
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1119
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|628
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1511
|54
|119
|25
|Washington
|2493
|95
|158
|36
|Wayne
|972
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|361
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|329
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|810
|21
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|479
|14
|36
|7
|Yazoo
|1160
|33
|82
|12
|Total
|109,255
|3,160
|6,468
|1,275
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former Titans cheerleader dies from injuries suffered in downtown Nashville crash
- Man accused of setting puppy on fire arrested
- ‘Do not shame people that catch COVID’: 26-year-old survivor shares her journey
- Southern Miss-UTEP football game postponed due to COVID-19
- Meet the Republican governor who voted for Ronald Reagan in the 2020 election