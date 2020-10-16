1,116 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 109,255 with 3,160 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between October 3 and October 15 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Copiah1
Harrison1
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Leflore2
Lowndes1
Wilkinson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams103240 *5613
Alcorn93812182
Amite41213152
Attala755259020
Benton2964140
Bolivar19737521730
Calhoun60512254
Carroll45312459
Chickasaw811244413
Choctaw202610
Claiborne52816439
Clarke704489125
Clay66321193
Coahoma122336876
Copiah132836717
Covington902253410
De Soto6495777315
Forrest29067717641
Franklin223341
George92716366
Greene44417406
Grenada11933711320
Hancock73927356
Harrison47138125532
Hinds770717046173
Holmes11296010120
Humphreys39416216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1070248717
Jackson425877868
Jasper6571610
Jefferson25910133
Jefferson Davis3901131
Jones27998118337
Kemper31515419
Lafayette24054212328
Lamar2100383911
Lauderdale231113026174
Lawrence48914262
Leake111039355
Lee33547918037
Leflore15828619347
Lincoln13215415232
Lowndes1729629833
Madison36839223845
Marion926429214
Marshall127325449
Monroe14227217052
Montgomery52323529
Neshoba179011012939
Newton84027399
Noxubee59316204
Oktibbeha19325419331
Panola164236426
Pearl River1063559322
Perry46922207
Pike1351559727
Pontotoc142619162
Prentiss100719483
Quitman410600
Rankin37738617323
Scott121629213
Sharkey27714438
Simpson11744811719
Smith57616548
Stone44314559
Sunflower1557498014
Tallahatchie81725297
Tate1119395113
Tippah84420560
Tishomingo779409626
Tunica51817152
Union1119254611
Walthall628276713
Warren15115411925
Washington24939515836
Wayne972215910
Webster361135211
Wilkinson32920205
Winston810214011
Yalobusha47914367
Yazoo1160338212
Total109,2553,1606,4681,275

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories