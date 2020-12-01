1,141 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,141 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 29 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 154,411 with 3,836 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-five deaths occurred November 24 and November 30 in the county below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Amite1
Hancock1
Hinds3
Jackson4
Jefferson1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Marshall1
Montgomery1
Neshoba3
Pike1
Pontotoc2
Rankin3
Tishomingo1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 19 and November 22, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Jasper1
Lafayette1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1447526414
Alcorn1556288813
Amite56615152
Attala11933412523
Benton500184410
Bolivar24438422230
Calhoun78713254
Carroll74115459
Chickasaw1094324814
Choctaw361710
Claiborne58916439
Clarke936539327
Clay94727203
Coahoma15274312711
Copiah167940719
Covington1286396916
De Soto1040910410320
Forrest38978618541
Franklin355541
George128325476
Greene61522406
Grenada14334511721
Hancock1243416712
Harrison731311235238
Hinds1027920254682
Holmes13346110220
Humphreys54719338
Issaquena120400
Itawamba1576359117
Jackson656612818320
Jasper8522310
Jefferson37112153
Jefferson Davis5901781
Jones36908818838
Kemper45018419
Lafayette33825315032
Lamar2978504312
Lauderdale359414732379
Lawrence73814262
Leake139744437
Lee52949620039
Leflore20859119648
Lincoln19736616636
Lowndes24706411634
Madison501410729553
Marion11944610515
Marshall2228515815
Monroe20677817652
Montgomery76926539
Neshoba224912115745
Newton1082294710
Noxubee72717214
Oktibbeha25236219331
Panola2326536011
Pearl River15536810323
Perry68326207
Pike1653599827
Pontotoc204231192
Prentiss1513318710
Quitman500700
Rankin588710622631
Scott159430303
Sharkey32417438
Simpson15265313819
Smith73216558
Stone80615589
Sunflower1926558415
Tallahatchie98127317
Tate1777517118
Tippah128430614
Tishomingo1124439626
Tunica62619152
Union1719264611
Walthall776296713
Warren18025812526
Washington324610818739
Wayne1213235910
Webster467145211
Wilkinson40522205
Winston1255266413
Yalobusha731288120
Yazoo16014013715
Total154,4113,8367,7241,453

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

