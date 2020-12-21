1,167 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,167 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 195,500 with 4,411 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred December 18 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Lincoln1
Tippah1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1719537214
Alcorn19433811917
Amite79620536
Attala15464316628
Benton616204510
Bolivar30519222330
Calhoun99616254
Carroll89217469
Chickasaw1437354914
Choctaw4531010
Claiborne66118439
Clarke11175510427
Clay118830203
Coahoma18354812711
Copiah205542729
Covington16916311536
De Soto1316512810320
Forrest48199320042
Franklin5206211
George160233477
Greene93725506
Grenada18535414526
Hancock1708506813
Harrison957413543651
Hinds1291123662290
Holmes15136310320
Humphreys67522338
Issaquena140400
Itawamba19994612322
Jackson799814721424
Jasper121624110
Jefferson45313173
Jefferson Davis7122281
Jones47219319938
Kemper62719439
Lafayette38537017442
Lamar3731544512
Lauderdale450816435886
Lawrence87916272
Leake178546688
Lee689410920540
Leflore24449819948
Lincoln23447416636
Lowndes37347718337
Madison651712630358
Marion16125814420
Marshall2680596215
Monroe26778317953
Montgomery92930549
Neshoba275113317754
Newton1438326611
Noxubee86018224
Oktibbeha30766720432
Panola29006710113
Pearl River22607714328
Perry79530207
Pike20266510427
Pontotoc281535203
Prentiss1894409915
Quitman568700
Rankin795214329742
Scott194136354
Sharkey37317438
Simpson18325714919
Smith94117558
Stone105618639
Sunflower2223579015
Tallahatchie113529417
Tate2220547718
Tippah179439784
Tishomingo1430509926
Tunica69419152
Union24952710211
Walthall919326713
Warren23276916031
Washington386011118739
Wayne1552256610
Webster658175611
Wilkinson49922215
Winston1657449827
Yalobusha881308122
Yazoo19525013817
Total195,5004,4118,8641,616

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

