1,167 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,167 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 195,500 with 4,411 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred December 18 in the counties below.

County Total Lincoln 1 Tippah 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1719 53 72 14 Alcorn 1943 38 119 17 Amite 796 20 53 6 Attala 1546 43 166 28 Benton 616 20 45 10 Bolivar 3051 92 223 30 Calhoun 996 16 25 4 Carroll 892 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1437 35 49 14 Choctaw 453 10 1 0 Claiborne 661 18 43 9 Clarke 1117 55 104 27 Clay 1188 30 20 3 Coahoma 1835 48 127 11 Copiah 2055 42 72 9 Covington 1691 63 115 36 De Soto 13165 128 103 20 Forrest 4819 93 200 42 Franklin 520 6 21 1 George 1602 33 47 7 Greene 937 25 50 6 Grenada 1853 54 145 26 Hancock 1708 50 68 13 Harrison 9574 135 436 51 Hinds 12911 236 622 90 Holmes 1513 63 103 20 Humphreys 675 22 33 8 Issaquena 140 4 0 0 Itawamba 1999 46 123 22 Jackson 7998 147 214 24 Jasper 1216 24 11 0 Jefferson 453 13 17 3 Jefferson Davis 712 22 8 1 Jones 4721 93 199 38 Kemper 627 19 43 9 Lafayette 3853 70 174 42 Lamar 3731 54 45 12 Lauderdale 4508 164 358 86 Lawrence 879 16 27 2 Leake 1785 46 68 8 Lee 6894 109 205 40 Leflore 2444 98 199 48 Lincoln 2344 74 166 36 Lowndes 3734 77 183 37 Madison 6517 126 303 58 Marion 1612 58 144 20 Marshall 2680 59 62 15 Monroe 2677 83 179 53 Montgomery 929 30 54 9 Neshoba 2751 133 177 54 Newton 1438 32 66 11 Noxubee 860 18 22 4 Oktibbeha 3076 67 204 32 Panola 2900 67 101 13 Pearl River 2260 77 143 28 Perry 795 30 20 7 Pike 2026 65 104 27 Pontotoc 2815 35 20 3 Prentiss 1894 40 99 15 Quitman 568 7 0 0 Rankin 7952 143 297 42 Scott 1941 36 35 4 Sharkey 373 17 43 8 Simpson 1832 57 149 19 Smith 941 17 55 8 Stone 1056 18 63 9 Sunflower 2223 57 90 15 Tallahatchie 1135 29 41 7 Tate 2220 54 77 18 Tippah 1794 39 78 4 Tishomingo 1430 50 99 26 Tunica 694 19 15 2 Union 2495 27 102 11 Walthall 919 32 67 13 Warren 2327 69 160 31 Washington 3860 111 187 39 Wayne 1552 25 66 10 Webster 658 17 56 11 Wilkinson 499 22 21 5 Winston 1657 44 98 27 Yalobusha 881 30 81 22 Yazoo 1952 50 138 17 Total 195,500 4,411 8,864 1,616

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

