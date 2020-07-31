Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

1,168 new coronavirus cases, 52 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,168 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 58,747 with 1,663 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar3
Clay1
Coahoma3
Covington1
Greene1
Grenada1
Harrison2
Hinds5
Holmes1
Itawamba1
Jefferson1
Lafayette1
Lawrence1
Lee1
Lowndes4
Marion1
Monroe1
Neshoba2
Oktibbeha3
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Simpson7
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie1
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington4

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams565234512
Alcorn335311
Amite1934132
Attala486238919
Benton118010
Bolivar91732479
Calhoun3668234
Carroll24011459
Chickasaw420193511
Choctaw124400
Claiborne39812439
Clarke29725199
Clay3631421
Coahoma6321042
Copiah89723303
Covington5751141
De Soto311326396
Forrest1564509830
Franklin111331
George525510
Greene22311356
Grenada796207111
Hancock3231484
Harrison20483112414
Hinds509110223145
Holmes825469720
Humphreys26211196
Issaquena20100
Itawamba29710347
Jackson183734687
Jasper368810
Jefferson188641
Jefferson Davis191531
Jones17055716835
Kemper22315389
Lafayette8377663
Lamar10801232
Lauderdale13168820456
Lawrence3005140
Leake7552550
Lee1162296615
Leflore8145918442
Lincoln7303811527
Lowndes941306416
Madison22505016923
Marion58117152
Marshall5368121
Monroe6755012641
Montgomery276300
Neshoba11868710735
Newton5141181
Noxubee41110163
Oktibbeha10393415322
Panola8771151
Pearl River471365314
Perry209700
Pike808306714
Pontotoc699741
Prentiss3186243
Quitman211100
Rankin209128869
Scott94717153
Sharkey139161
Simpson696241410
Smith36712548
Stone144321
Sunflower89321111
Tallahatchie3991072
Tate621213111
Tippah2851200
Tishomingo299320
Tunica2285122
Union50313208
Walthall42518579
Warren946258011
Washington141932389
Wayne729215610
Webster181125211
Wilkinson1781282
Winston560144010
Yalobusha30810357
Yazoo75711212
Total58,7471,6633,570744

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories