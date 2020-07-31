1,168 new coronavirus cases, 52 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,168 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 58,747 with 1,663 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|3
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|3
|Covington
|1
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|5
|Holmes
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|4
|Marion
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Oktibbeha
|3
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Simpson
|7
|Sunflower
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|4
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|565
|23
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|335
|3
|1
|1
|Amite
|193
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|486
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|118
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|917
|32
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|366
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|240
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|420
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|124
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|398
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|297
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|363
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|632
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|897
|23
|30
|3
|Covington
|575
|11
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3113
|26
|39
|6
|Forrest
|1564
|50
|98
|30
|Franklin
|111
|3
|3
|1
|George
|525
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|223
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|796
|20
|71
|11
|Hancock
|323
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2048
|31
|124
|14
|Hinds
|5091
|102
|231
|45
|Holmes
|825
|46
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|262
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|297
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1837
|34
|68
|7
|Jasper
|368
|8
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|188
|6
|4
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|191
|5
|3
|1
|Jones
|1705
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|223
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|837
|7
|66
|3
|Lamar
|1080
|12
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1316
|88
|204
|56
|Lawrence
|300
|5
|14
|0
|Leake
|755
|25
|5
|0
|Lee
|1162
|29
|66
|15
|Leflore
|814
|59
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|730
|38
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|941
|30
|64
|16
|Madison
|2250
|50
|169
|23
|Marion
|581
|17
|15
|2
|Marshall
|536
|8
|12
|1
|Monroe
|675
|50
|126
|41
|Montgomery
|276
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1186
|87
|107
|35
|Newton
|514
|11
|8
|1
|Noxubee
|411
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1039
|34
|153
|22
|Panola
|877
|11
|5
|1
|Pearl River
|471
|36
|53
|14
|Perry
|209
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|808
|30
|67
|14
|Pontotoc
|699
|7
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|318
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|211
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2091
|28
|86
|9
|Scott
|947
|17
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|139
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|696
|24
|14
|10
|Smith
|367
|12
|54
|8
|Stone
|144
|3
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|893
|21
|11
|1
|Tallahatchie
|399
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|621
|21
|31
|11
|Tippah
|285
|12
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|299
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|228
|5
|12
|2
|Union
|503
|13
|20
|8
|Walthall
|425
|18
|57
|9
|Warren
|946
|25
|80
|11
|Washington
|1419
|32
|38
|9
|Wayne
|729
|21
|56
|10
|Webster
|181
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|178
|12
|8
|2
|Winston
|560
|14
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|308
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|757
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|58,747
|1,663
|3,570
|744
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Living Local: July 31, 2020
- Teen ‘mastermind’ charged in high-profile Twitter hack
- Local doctor discusses spirituality in the age of COVID-19
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Clay and Quitman counties
- President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says