1,168 new coronavirus cases, 52 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,168 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 58,747 with 1,663 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 3 Clay 1 Coahoma 3 Covington 1 Greene 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 5 Holmes 1 Itawamba 1 Jefferson 1 Lafayette 1 Lawrence 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 4 Marion 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 2 Oktibbeha 3 Pearl River 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Simpson 7 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1 Washington 4

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 565 23 45 12 Alcorn 335 3 1 1 Amite 193 4 13 2 Attala 486 23 89 19 Benton 118 0 1 0 Bolivar 917 32 47 9 Calhoun 366 8 23 4 Carroll 240 11 45 9 Chickasaw 420 19 35 11 Choctaw 124 4 0 0 Claiborne 398 12 43 9 Clarke 297 25 19 9 Clay 363 14 2 1 Coahoma 632 10 4 2 Copiah 897 23 30 3 Covington 575 11 4 1 De Soto 3113 26 39 6 Forrest 1564 50 98 30 Franklin 111 3 3 1 George 525 5 1 0 Greene 223 11 35 6 Grenada 796 20 71 11 Hancock 323 14 8 4 Harrison 2048 31 124 14 Hinds 5091 102 231 45 Holmes 825 46 97 20 Humphreys 262 11 19 6 Issaquena 20 1 0 0 Itawamba 297 10 34 7 Jackson 1837 34 68 7 Jasper 368 8 1 0 Jefferson 188 6 4 1 Jefferson Davis 191 5 3 1 Jones 1705 57 168 35 Kemper 223 15 38 9 Lafayette 837 7 66 3 Lamar 1080 12 3 2 Lauderdale 1316 88 204 56 Lawrence 300 5 14 0 Leake 755 25 5 0 Lee 1162 29 66 15 Leflore 814 59 184 42 Lincoln 730 38 115 27 Lowndes 941 30 64 16 Madison 2250 50 169 23 Marion 581 17 15 2 Marshall 536 8 12 1 Monroe 675 50 126 41 Montgomery 276 3 0 0 Neshoba 1186 87 107 35 Newton 514 11 8 1 Noxubee 411 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1039 34 153 22 Panola 877 11 5 1 Pearl River 471 36 53 14 Perry 209 7 0 0 Pike 808 30 67 14 Pontotoc 699 7 4 1 Prentiss 318 6 24 3 Quitman 211 1 0 0 Rankin 2091 28 86 9 Scott 947 17 15 3 Sharkey 139 1 6 1 Simpson 696 24 14 10 Smith 367 12 54 8 Stone 144 3 2 1 Sunflower 893 21 11 1 Tallahatchie 399 10 7 2 Tate 621 21 31 11 Tippah 285 12 0 0 Tishomingo 299 3 2 0 Tunica 228 5 12 2 Union 503 13 20 8 Walthall 425 18 57 9 Warren 946 25 80 11 Washington 1419 32 38 9 Wayne 729 21 56 10 Webster 181 12 52 11 Wilkinson 178 12 8 2 Winston 560 14 40 10 Yalobusha 308 10 35 7 Yazoo 757 11 21 2 Total 58,747 1,663 3,570 744

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

