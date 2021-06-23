118 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 118 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,292 with 7,390 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3085868316
Alcorn32747413020
Amite126542579
Attala21517317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar484213323633
Calhoun174232366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2107596015
Choctaw7921820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187954385
Coahoma29908412912
Copiah2999668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2229927111324
Forrest784515324452
Franklin85023404
George252451598
Greene131934536
Grenada26408715432
Hancock3876876914
Harrison1845531749070
Hinds20782424806132
Holmes19057410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1374024924135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10853491
Jones847516722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette631512118755
Lamar6366885312
Lauderdale7263242443101
Lawrence131424272
Leake2724749216
Lee1006817622242
Leflore351612523652
Lincoln400911319740
Lowndes652415025863
Madison1027622539169
Marion27148015824
Marshall45761056515
Monroe416313619055
Montgomery128943549
Neshoba406618020359
Newton2490648715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46639822236
Panola467111010415
Pearl River461014819439
Perry127538218
Pike337411113436
Pontotoc4261738613
Prentiss2844619915
Quitman8231600
Rankin1393328239361
Scott32037411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29868915820
Smith164134688
Stone1888338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3425868019
Tippah29246811913
Tishomingo23246910227
Tunica108127182
Union41597713123
Walthall1355476913
Warren444012116937
Washington542713819039
Wayne2648426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson69632255
Winston23038213039
Yalobusha1679408222
Yazoo31477114118
Total320,2927,39010,5121,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

