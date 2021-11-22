1,187 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,187 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between November 19 and November 21.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 511,935 with 10,240 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4747 125 88 18 Alcorn 5850 105 130 20 Amite 2095 57 57 9 Attala 3373 90 189 36 Benton 1524 39 47 10 Bolivar 6438 151 239 33 Calhoun 2842 49 44 7 Carroll 1732 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3116 67 61 15 Choctaw 1364 27 12 0 Claiborne 1342 38 46 9 Clarke 3009 95 132 32 Clay 3117 78 41 5 Coahoma 4226 109 138 14 Copiah 4555 94 104 15 Covington 4320 95 142 39 De Soto 33122 429 126 26 Forrest 13718 259 283 60 Franklin 1245 29 46 5 George 5100 80 73 9 Greene 2247 49 57 6 Grenada 3772 109 156 32 Hancock 7828 131 72 15 Harrison 34806 553 535 78 Hinds 32527 639 854 139 Holmes 2709 89 109 20 Humphreys 1311 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4794 107 135 24 Jackson 24809 389 283 41 Jasper 3399 66 46 2 Jefferson 968 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1733 43 9 1 Jones 14078 247 259 44 Kemper 1445 41 50 10 Lafayette 8808 143 200 57 Lamar 10633 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12229 324 482 108 Lawrence 2174 40 27 2 Leake 4133 90 99 17 Lee 16187 240 225 43 Leflore 4717 144 240 55 Lincoln 5517 136 208 41 Lowndes 11270 193 281 67 Madison 14868 282 416 72 Marion 4264 112 162 24 Marshall 6647 141 69 17 Monroe 6970 179 191 55 Montgomery 1812 57 64 10 Neshoba 6718 210 228 61 Newton 3951 81 87 15 Noxubee 1885 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7200 138 271 40 Panola 6729 133 103 15 Pearl River 9700 243 210 42 Perry 2133 56 24 9 Pike 5916 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6958 109 87 13 Prentiss 4989 83 101 15 Quitman 1074 28 0 0 Rankin 22419 401 492 69 Scott 4773 99 117 19 Sharkey 651 21 45 8 Simpson 4540 117 165 20 Smith 2689 52 71 8 Stone 3656 66 88 14 Sunflower 4296 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2315 53 50 7 Tate 4743 115 80 19 Tippah 4887 82 120 14 Tishomingo 3794 93 103 28 Tunica 1629 39 19 3 Union 6304 96 133 23 Walthall 2213 66 69 14 Warren 6845 178 175 38 Washington 7549 168 202 41 Wayne 4427 72 80 13 Webster 2047 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3177 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2431 47 82 22 Yazoo 4553 91 152 20 Total 511,935 10,240 11,334 2,100

