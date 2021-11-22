1,187 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,187 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between November 19 and November 21.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 511,935 with 10,240 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47471258818
Alcorn585010513020
Amite209557579
Attala33739018936
Benton1524394710
Bolivar643815123933
Calhoun284249447
Carroll1732415211
Chickasaw3116676115
Choctaw136427120
Claiborne134238469
Clarke30099513232
Clay311778415
Coahoma422610913814
Copiah45559410415
Covington43209514239
De Soto3312242912626
Forrest1371825928360
Franklin124529465
George510080739
Greene224749576
Grenada377210915632
Hancock78281317215
Harrison3480655353578
Hinds32527639854139
Holmes27098910920
Humphreys131139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba479410713524
Jackson2480938928341
Jasper339966462
Jefferson96834417
Jefferson Davis17334391
Jones1407824725944
Kemper1445415010
Lafayette880814320057
Lamar106331405612
Lauderdale12229324482108
Lawrence217440272
Leake4133909917
Lee1618724022543
Leflore471714424055
Lincoln551713620841
Lowndes1127019328167
Madison1486828241672
Marion426411216224
Marshall66471416917
Monroe697017919155
Montgomery1812576410
Neshoba671821022861
Newton3951818715
Noxubee188542416
Oktibbeha720013827140
Panola672913310315
Pearl River970024321042
Perry213356249
Pike591615517744
Pontotoc69581098713
Prentiss49898310115
Quitman10742800
Rankin2241940149269
Scott47739911719
Sharkey65121458
Simpson454011716520
Smith268952718
Stone3656668814
Sunflower429610612420
Tallahatchie231553507
Tate47431158019
Tippah48878212014
Tishomingo37949310328
Tunica162939193
Union63049613323
Walthall2213666914
Warren684517817538
Washington754916820241
Wayne4427728013
Webster2047486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31779213539
Yalobusha2431478222
Yazoo45539115220
Total511,93510,24011,3342,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories