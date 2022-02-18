JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 785,528 with 11,836 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7070 140 103 22 Alcorn 9816 144 132 20 Amite 3202 65 58 10 Attala 5181 107 203 37 Benton 2248 49 47 10 Bolivar 9138 170 273 34 Calhoun 4566 62 44 7 Carroll 2537 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5497 92 63 15 Choctaw 2101 31 13 0 Claiborne 2129 46 45 9 Clarke 4181 103 131 32 Clay 4917 92 42 5 Coahoma 6404 119 138 14 Copiah 7057 109 109 15 Covington 7012 106 186 40 De Soto 49549 528 131 27 Forrest 21776 298 369 65 Franklin 1912 36 47 5 George 7081 84 94 9 Greene 3160 55 81 6 Grenada 5463 126 155 32 Hancock 12070 146 146 23 Harrison 52833 637 735 87 Hinds 51700 744 878 140 Holmes 4397 104 133 21 Humphreys 2002 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7310 138 134 24 Jackson 36545 435 416 45 Jasper 4750 70 46 2 Jefferson 1467 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2828 50 16 1 Jones 20993 282 337 46 Kemper 2147 46 50 10 Lafayette 14976 173 202 57 Lamar 17199 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18550 353 499 108 Lawrence 3547 52 28 2 Leake 6313 110 103 17 Lee 26296 286 225 43 Leflore 7278 164 270 59 Lincoln 8203 154 213 44 Lowndes 17379 224 305 69 Madison 23758 314 420 72 Marion 6910 132 172 25 Marshall 9822 168 69 17 Monroe 10863 207 192 55 Montgomery 2921 70 91 15 Neshoba 10363 228 232 61 Newton 5913 94 89 16 Noxubee 2706 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 10999 157 272 40 Panola 10313 159 103 15 Pearl River 14900 262 264 42 Perry 3017 63 42 9 Pike 9388 175 178 44 Pontotoc 10147 131 90 13 Prentiss 8086 98 102 15 Quitman 1556 31 0 0 Rankin 36141 465 511 69 Scott 6459 111 120 19 Sharkey 946 23 48 8 Simpson 6884 139 186 20 Smith 4053 66 80 8 Stone 5342 70 110 14 Sunflower 5711 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3163 60 49 7 Tate 7222 138 80 19 Tippah 7161 104 120 14 Tishomingo 6050 119 104 28 Tunica 2499 44 20 4 Union 9377 115 133 23 Walthall 3560 78 71 16 Warren 10144 196 176 38 Washington 10083 188 231 42 Wayne 5902 84 86 13 Webster 3193 65 66 14 Wilkinson 1788 44 25 6 Winston 5143 100 136 39 Yalobusha 4032 52 84 22 Yazoo 7973 102 152 20 Total 785,528 11,836 12,481 2,162

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.