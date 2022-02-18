JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 785,528 with 11,836 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams707014010322
Alcorn981614413220
Amite3202655810
Attala518110720337
Benton2248494710
Bolivar913817027334
Calhoun456662447
Carroll2537505312
Chickasaw5497926315
Choctaw210131130
Claiborne212946459
Clarke418110313132
Clay491792425
Coahoma640411913814
Copiah705710910915
Covington701210618640
De Soto4954952813127
Forrest2177629836965
Franklin191236475
George708184949
Greene316055816
Grenada546312615532
Hancock1207014614623
Harrison5283363773587
Hinds51700744878140
Holmes439710413321
Humphreys2002443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba731013813424
Jackson3654543541645
Jasper475070462
Jefferson146737417
Jefferson Davis282850161
Jones2099328233746
Kemper2147465010
Lafayette1497617320257
Lamar171991506912
Lauderdale18550353499108
Lawrence354752282
Leake631311010317
Lee2629628622543
Leflore727816427059
Lincoln820315421344
Lowndes1737922430569
Madison2375831442072
Marion691013217225
Marshall98221686917
Monroe1086320719255
Montgomery2921709115
Neshoba1036322823261
Newton5913948916
Noxubee270648426
Oktibbeha1099915727240
Panola1031315910315
Pearl River1490026226442
Perry301763429
Pike938817517844
Pontotoc101471319013
Prentiss80869810215
Quitman15563100
Rankin3614146551169
Scott645911112019
Sharkey94623488
Simpson688413918620
Smith405366808
Stone53427011014
Sunflower571111613621
Tallahatchie316360497
Tate72221388019
Tippah716110412014
Tishomingo605011910428
Tunica249944204
Union937711513323
Walthall3560787116
Warren1014419617638
Washington1008318823142
Wayne5902848613
Webster3193656614
Wilkinson178844256
Winston514310013639
Yalobusha4032528422
Yazoo797310215220
Total785,52811,83612,4812,162

