JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February17.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 785,528 with 11,836 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7070
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9816
|144
|132
|20
|Amite
|3202
|65
|58
|10
|Attala
|5181
|107
|203
|37
|Benton
|2248
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9138
|170
|273
|34
|Calhoun
|4566
|62
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2537
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5497
|92
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2101
|31
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2129
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4181
|103
|131
|32
|Clay
|4917
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6404
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7057
|109
|109
|15
|Covington
|7012
|106
|186
|40
|De Soto
|49549
|528
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21776
|298
|369
|65
|Franklin
|1912
|36
|47
|5
|George
|7081
|84
|94
|9
|Greene
|3160
|55
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5463
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12070
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52833
|637
|735
|87
|Hinds
|51700
|744
|878
|140
|Holmes
|4397
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2002
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7310
|138
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36545
|435
|416
|45
|Jasper
|4750
|70
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1467
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2828
|50
|16
|1
|Jones
|20993
|282
|337
|46
|Kemper
|2147
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14976
|173
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17199
|150
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18550
|353
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3547
|52
|28
|2
|Leake
|6313
|110
|103
|17
|Lee
|26296
|286
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7278
|164
|270
|59
|Lincoln
|8203
|154
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17379
|224
|305
|69
|Madison
|23758
|314
|420
|72
|Marion
|6910
|132
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9822
|168
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10863
|207
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2921
|70
|91
|15
|Neshoba
|10363
|228
|232
|61
|Newton
|5913
|94
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2706
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10999
|157
|272
|40
|Panola
|10313
|159
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14900
|262
|264
|42
|Perry
|3017
|63
|42
|9
|Pike
|9388
|175
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10147
|131
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8086
|98
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1556
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36141
|465
|511
|69
|Scott
|6459
|111
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|946
|23
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6884
|139
|186
|20
|Smith
|4053
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5342
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5711
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3163
|60
|49
|7
|Tate
|7222
|138
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7161
|104
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6050
|119
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2499
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9377
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3560
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10144
|196
|176
|38
|Washington
|10083
|188
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5902
|84
|86
|13
|Webster
|3193
|65
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1788
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5143
|100
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4032
|52
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7973
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|785,528
|11,836
|12,481
|2,162
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.