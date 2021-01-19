1,193 new coronavirus cases, 51 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,193 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 51 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 255,125 with 5,574 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between January 1 and January 18, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto2
Forrest1
Jones1
Lauderdale3
Leflore1
Madison2
Newton1
Oktibbeha1
Scott1
Tishomingo1
Winston2

Thirty-five COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 18, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Bolivar1
Clarke2
Covington2
Desoto3
George1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Jackson1
Jasper1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale2
Leake1
Leflore1
Marion1
Marshall1
Newton1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Rankin1
Smith1
Sunflower2
Tishomingo2
Washington1
Wayne1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2070707215
Alcorn26545312820
Amite98426547
Attala19425917334
Benton820234510
Bolivar399710922531
Calhoun136521274
Carroll104821479
Chickasaw1850445315
Choctaw6091310
Claiborne86625459
Clarke13986211130
Clay159833243
Coahoma24105412811
Copiah242749759
Covington214672*13539
De Soto1725718011223
Forrest600912022450
Franklin66715404
George199839597
Greene110429526
Grenada21947115432
Hancock2744596914
Harrison1356719447762
Hinds16331322784114
Holmes16876710320
Humphreys83124338
Issaquena159600
Itawamba26375912522
Jackson1045318421729
Jasper172736352
Jefferson54919304
Jefferson Davis8532681
Jones643411221741
Kemper77620449
Lafayette49919318854
Lamar4885655213
Lauderdale590218642293
Lawrence102917272
Leake2317659014
Lee886414121441
Leflore304110723452
Lincoln29808517136
Lowndes540511624955
Madison831416435869
Marion21307315724
Marshall3440666415
Monroe355810518954
Montgomery109834549
Neshoba339615219656
Newton1934448614
Noxubee110822344
Oktibbeha39538121436
Panola37237910213
Pearl River330110015833
Perry102631217
Pike26377811934
Pontotoc367853645
Prentiss2465529915
Quitman696800
Rankin1080421238758
Scott248046444
Sharkey43117438
Simpson23646715719
Smith121424598
Stone1447218411
Sunflower28667111617
Tallahatchie141934497
Tate2731628019
Tippah2430501087
Tishomingo18936110127
Tunica87321182
Union34596012521
Walthall1123366713
Warren35489816838
Washington480312418839
Wayne2029326911
Webster928245811
Wilkinson58725245
Winston20166611435
Yalobusha1178348222
Yazoo24705613918
Total255,1255,5749,9681,842

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and vaccines on its website.

