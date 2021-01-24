1,196 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,196 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 264,219 with 5,772 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between January 21 and January 23, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Hinds1
Simpson1
Yalobusha1

18 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 8 and January 19, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Coahoma1
Hinds1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones4
Lee1
Madison1
Monroe2
Pearl River1
Pontotoc2
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Union1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams215171
Alcorn273154
Amite102126
Attala197064
Benton85823
Bolivar4126109
Calhoun141322
Carroll106822
Chickasaw189344
Choctaw63713
Claiborne88825
Clarke148162
Clay166837
Coahoma249755
Copiah249749
Covington221073
De Soto17741191
Forrest6208124
Franklin70617
George204739
Greene113729
Grenada223972
Hancock294262
Harrison14279204
Hinds16891332 *
Holmes172068
Humphreys84724
Issaquena1606
Itawamba269363
Jackson10917190
Jasper181138
Jefferson56821
Jefferson Davis88430
Jones6731118
Kemper80920
Lafayette520598
Lamar505865
Lauderdale6121192
Lawrence106817
Leake238167
Lee9071145
Leflore3118109
Lincoln306788
Lowndes5544120
Madison8599169
Marion224273
Marshall357170
Monroe3686110
Montgomery112036
Neshoba3490154
Newton199946
Noxubee113026
Oktibbeha408382
Panola386981
Pearl River3495106
Perry105131
Pike270181
Pontotoc377460
Prentiss253754
Quitman7139
Rankin11239220
Scott260048
Sharkey45217
Simpson242872
Smith130026
Stone152525
Sunflower291975
Tallahatchie157235
Tate280662
Tippah249750
Tishomingo194961
Tunica89021
Union356864
Walthall114537
Warren3685103
Washington4933125
Wayne213734
Webster96824
Wilkinson59825
Winston207671
Yalobusha123335
Yazoo256756
Total264,2195,772

* Note: One death previously reported in Hinds County was in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

