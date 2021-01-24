1,196 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,196 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 264,219 with 5,772 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between January 21 and January 23, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Hinds 1 Simpson 1 Yalobusha 1

18 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 8 and January 19, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Attala 1 Coahoma 1 Hinds 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Jones 4 Lee 1 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Pearl River 1 Pontotoc 2 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Union 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

* Note: One death previously reported in Hinds County was in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.