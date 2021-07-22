1,199 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,199 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 331,863 with 7,494 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said vaccination numbers are up this week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3319878317
Alcorn34317413020
Amite131843579
Attala22037317836
Benton1044254610
Bolivar490713423633
Calhoun177332366
Carroll1245315110
Chickasaw2159606015
Choctaw8091920
Claiborne104231459
Clarke18148012331
Clay191554395
Coahoma30828512912
Copiah3114678511
Covington28018313939
De Soto2285527911324
Forrest816415724753
Franklin85923404
George259851598
Greene134934536
Grenada26568815432
Hancock4027886914
Harrison1946232649271
Hinds22625437810132
Holmes19497410420
Humphreys99033349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30958013524
Jackson1423325124335
Jasper225748432
Jefferson69028417
Jefferson Davis11293491
Jones871316922342
Kemper100329449
Lafayette644612418755
Lamar6659885312
Lauderdale7528243448101
Lawrence137026272
Leake2779759216
Lee1039817822242
Leflore356212523652
Lincoln408811519840
Lowndes676115025863
Madison1065822739270
Marion27898015824
Marshall46481066515
Monroe424313719055
Montgomery130644549
Neshoba417918020759
Newton2560648715
Noxubee131135356
Oktibbeha47689822236
Panola471911210415
Pearl River488914919439
Perry130838228
Pike351111113536
Pontotoc4388738613
Prentiss2925639915
Quitman8351900
Rankin1476528642162
Scott33017511518
Sharkey51518458
Simpson31369015820
Smith175334688
Stone2091378514
Sunflower34229312320
Tallahatchie181542507
Tate3489888019
Tippah29836811913
Tishomingo23576910227
Tunica110827182
Union42437913123
Walthall1404486913
Warren461212516837
Washington549713919039
Wayne2699427011
Webster1167326112
Wilkinson73232255
Winston23508413039
Yalobusha1692408222
Yazoo33057314719
Total331,8637,49410,5801,992

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

