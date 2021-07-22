1,199 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,199 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 331,863 with 7,494 deaths.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said vaccination numbers are up this week.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3319
|87
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3431
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1318
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2203
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1044
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4907
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1773
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1245
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2159
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|809
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1042
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1814
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1915
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3082
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3114
|67
|85
|11
|Covington
|2801
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22855
|279
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8164
|157
|247
|53
|Franklin
|859
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2598
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1349
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2656
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4027
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|19462
|326
|492
|71
|Hinds
|22625
|437
|810
|132
|Holmes
|1949
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|990
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3095
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|14233
|251
|243
|35
|Jasper
|2257
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|690
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1129
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8713
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1003
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6446
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6659
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7528
|243
|448
|101
|Lawrence
|1370
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2779
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10398
|178
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3562
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4088
|115
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|6761
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10658
|227
|392
|70
|Marion
|2789
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4648
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4243
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1306
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4179
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2560
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1311
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4768
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4719
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4889
|149
|194
|39
|Perry
|1308
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3511
|111
|135
|36
|Pontotoc
|4388
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2925
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|835
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14765
|286
|421
|62
|Scott
|3301
|75
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|515
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3136
|90
|158
|20
|Smith
|1753
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|2091
|37
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3422
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1815
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3489
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2983
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2357
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1108
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4243
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1404
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4612
|125
|168
|37
|Washington
|5497
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2699
|42
|70
|11
|Webster
|1167
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|732
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2350
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1692
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3305
|73
|147
|19
|Total
|331,863
|7,494
|10,580
|1,992
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.