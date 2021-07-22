1,199 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,199 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 331,863 with 7,494 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said vaccination numbers are up this week.

"With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant."https://t.co/OkYn3iwmpq — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 22, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3319 87 83 17 Alcorn 3431 74 130 20 Amite 1318 43 57 9 Attala 2203 73 178 36 Benton 1044 25 46 10 Bolivar 4907 134 236 33 Calhoun 1773 32 36 6 Carroll 1245 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2159 60 60 15 Choctaw 809 19 2 0 Claiborne 1042 31 45 9 Clarke 1814 80 123 31 Clay 1915 54 39 5 Coahoma 3082 85 129 12 Copiah 3114 67 85 11 Covington 2801 83 139 39 De Soto 22855 279 113 24 Forrest 8164 157 247 53 Franklin 859 23 40 4 George 2598 51 59 8 Greene 1349 34 53 6 Grenada 2656 88 154 32 Hancock 4027 88 69 14 Harrison 19462 326 492 71 Hinds 22625 437 810 132 Holmes 1949 74 104 20 Humphreys 990 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3095 80 135 24 Jackson 14233 251 243 35 Jasper 2257 48 43 2 Jefferson 690 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1129 34 9 1 Jones 8713 169 223 42 Kemper 1003 29 44 9 Lafayette 6446 124 187 55 Lamar 6659 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7528 243 448 101 Lawrence 1370 26 27 2 Leake 2779 75 92 16 Lee 10398 178 222 42 Leflore 3562 125 236 52 Lincoln 4088 115 198 40 Lowndes 6761 150 258 63 Madison 10658 227 392 70 Marion 2789 80 158 24 Marshall 4648 106 65 15 Monroe 4243 137 190 55 Montgomery 1306 44 54 9 Neshoba 4179 180 207 59 Newton 2560 64 87 15 Noxubee 1311 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4768 98 222 36 Panola 4719 112 104 15 Pearl River 4889 149 194 39 Perry 1308 38 22 8 Pike 3511 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4388 73 86 13 Prentiss 2925 63 99 15 Quitman 835 19 0 0 Rankin 14765 286 421 62 Scott 3301 75 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 45 8 Simpson 3136 90 158 20 Smith 1753 34 68 8 Stone 2091 37 85 14 Sunflower 3422 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1815 42 50 7 Tate 3489 88 80 19 Tippah 2983 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2357 69 102 27 Tunica 1108 27 18 2 Union 4243 79 131 23 Walthall 1404 48 69 13 Warren 4612 125 168 37 Washington 5497 139 190 39 Wayne 2699 42 70 11 Webster 1167 32 61 12 Wilkinson 732 32 25 5 Winston 2350 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1692 40 82 22 Yazoo 3305 73 147 19 Total 331,863 7,494 10,580 1,992

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

