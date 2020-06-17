12 detainees, 7 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Hinds County detention facilities

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced 12 detainees and seven employees at detention facilities tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to officials, the department conducted COVID-19 testing on June 11 and June 12 for detainees and personnel assigned to the detention facilities. The testing was conducted in collaboration with officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The total number of detainees tested was 230, and the total number of employees tested was 80.

Officials said safety measures have been mandated to properly separate the inmates that tested positive from other inmates and staff at the Raymond Detention Center and the Work Center.

The employees that have tested positive will be on paid leave until they are released to return to work by a physician. All detainees are currently being housed at the Raymond Detention Facility and the Work Center in Raymond.

