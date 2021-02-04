1,210 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 278,532 with 6,182 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2232 72 72 15 Alcorn 2839 59 129 20 Amite 1072 30 54 7 Attala 2022 65 173 36 Benton 899 24 45 10 Bolivar 4385 111 226 31 Calhoun 1499 23 29 4 Carroll 1108 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1954 49 57 15 Choctaw 668 14 1 0 Claiborne 928 27 45 9 Clarke 1592 65 123 30 Clay 1735 45 34 5 Coahoma 2614 58 129 11 Copiah 2629 52 80 11 Covington 2339 73 136 39 De Soto 18569 212 113 24 Forrest 6582 131 225 50 Franklin 726 19 39 4 George 2171 43 59 7 Greene 1186 31 52 6 Grenada 2323 74 155 32 Hancock 3194 70 68 14 Harrison 15510 236 481 65 Hinds 17823 359 804 127 Holmes 1770 69 103 20 Humphreys 881 25 34 8 Issaquena 164 6 0 0 Itawamba 2799 68 133 23 Jackson 11636 201 231 30 Jasper 1960 39 41 2 Jefferson 592 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 942 31 8 1 Jones 7371 125 217 41 Kemper 845 21 45 9 Lafayette 5499 106 187 55 Lamar 5361 67 53 13 Lauderdale 6468 212 439 96 Lawrence 1137 18 27 2 Leake 2455 68 88 14 Lee 9346 151 217 41 Leflore 3224 114 236 52 Lincoln 3251 95 173 37 Lowndes 5779 130 256 62 Madison 9042 183 360 69 Marion 2394 76 158 24 Marshall 3760 83 64 15 Monroe 3857 118 189 55 Montgomery 1157 36 54 9 Neshoba 3596 162 201 58 Newton 2098 49 87 15 Noxubee 1182 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4244 88 216 36 Panola 4068 88 102 13 Pearl River 3791 116 186 33 Perry 1094 32 21 7 Pike 2856 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3949 63 80 8 Prentiss 2614 56 99 15 Quitman 745 11 0 0 Rankin 11890 242 390 61 Scott 2786 58 114 11 Sharkey 481 17 43 8 Simpson 2532 76 158 20 Smith 1422 27 62 8 Stone 1622 28 84 14 Sunflower 3041 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1642 37 50 7 Tate 2886 67 80 19 Tippah 2633 55 119 9 Tishomingo 2040 63 102 27 Tunica 934 22 18 2 Union 3751 68 132 22 Walthall 1194 38 68 13 Warren 3940 110 170 38 Washington 5048 125 189 39 Wayne 2332 40 69 11 Webster 1026 24 58 11 Wilkinson 608 25 25 5 Winston 2147 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1337 36 82 22 Yazoo 2714 59 139 18 Total 278,532 6,182 10,281 1,914

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

