1,210 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 278,532 with 6,182 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2232727215
Alcorn28395912920
Amite107230547
Attala20226517336
Benton899244510
Bolivar438511122631
Calhoun149923294
Carroll110822489
Chickasaw1954495715
Choctaw6681410
Claiborne92827459
Clarke15926512330
Clay173545345
Coahoma26145812911
Copiah2629528011
Covington23397313639
De Soto1856921211324
Forrest658213122550
Franklin72619394
George217143597
Greene118631526
Grenada23237415532
Hancock3194706814
Harrison1551023648165
Hinds17823359804127
Holmes17706910320
Humphreys88125348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba27996813323
Jackson1163620123130
Jasper196039412
Jefferson59223407
Jefferson Davis9423181
Jones737112521741
Kemper84521459
Lafayette549910618755
Lamar5361675313
Lauderdale646821243996
Lawrence113718272
Leake2455688814
Lee934615121741
Leflore322411423652
Lincoln32519517337
Lowndes577913025662
Madison904218336069
Marion23947615824
Marshall3760836415
Monroe385711818955
Montgomery115736549
Neshoba359616220158
Newton2098498715
Noxubee118227356
Oktibbeha42448821636
Panola40688810213
Pearl River379111618633
Perry109432217
Pike28568912534
Pontotoc394963808
Prentiss2614569915
Quitman7451100
Rankin1189024239061
Scott27865811411
Sharkey48117438
Simpson25327615820
Smith142227628
Stone1622288414
Sunflower30418111719
Tallahatchie164237507
Tate2886678019
Tippah2633551199
Tishomingo20406310227
Tunica93422182
Union37516813222
Walthall1194386813
Warren394011017038
Washington504812518939
Wayne2332406911
Webster1026245811
Wilkinson60825255
Winston21477413039
Yalobusha1337368222
Yazoo27145913918
Total278,5326,18210,2811,914

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

