1,210 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.
MSDH said the 1,210 additional cases reported on Friday happen to be the same increase reported on Thursday.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 279,742 with 6,222 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2250
|73
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2841
|59
|129
|20
|Amite
|1073
|30
|54
|7
|Attala
|2026
|66
|173
|36
|Benton
|901
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4402
|112
|231
|31
|Calhoun
|1504
|24
|33
|4
|Carroll
|1112
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1960
|49
|58
|15
|Choctaw
|669
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|943
|28
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1598
|66
|123
|30
|Clay
|1739
|45
|36
|5
|Coahoma
|2625
|58
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2640
|53
|81
|11
|Covington
|2346
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18648
|214
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6625
|132
|225
|50
|Franklin
|730
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2182
|43
|59
|7
|Greene
|1196
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2327
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3208
|70
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15582
|239
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17897
|361
|804
|127
|Holmes
|1774
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|884
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|164
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2807
|68
|134
|23
|Jackson
|11711
|202
|231
|30
|Jasper
|1973
|39
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|597
|25
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|949
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7427
|127
|217
|41
|Kemper
|853
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5522
|107
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5385
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6487
|213
|439
|96
|Lawrence
|1142
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2460
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9381
|153
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3246
|114
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3269
|96
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5790
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|9075
|185
|360
|69
|Marion
|2401
|76
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3781
|87
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3868
|119
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1159
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3611
|162
|201
|58
|Newton
|2104
|49
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1190
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4260
|88
|216
|36
|Panola
|4088
|88
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3805
|117
|186
|33
|Perry
|1096
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2875
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3961
|64
|86
|9
|Prentiss
|2621
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|745
|12
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11964
|243
|390
|61
|Scott
|2800
|59
|114
|11
|Sharkey
|481
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2547
|77
|158
|20
|Smith
|1433
|27
|62
|8
|Stone
|1629
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3049
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1650
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2891
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2645
|55
|119
|9
|Tishomingo
|2048
|63
|102
|27
|Tunica
|935
|23
|18
|2
|Union
|3764
|68
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1203
|39
|68
|13
|Warren
|3951
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5055
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2355
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1028
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|611
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2155
|74
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1345
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2718
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|279,742
|6,222
|10,303
|1,915
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.