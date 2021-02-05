1,210 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

MSDH said the 1,210 additional cases reported on Friday happen to be the same increase reported on Thursday.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 279,742 with 6,222 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2250737215
Alcorn28415912920
Amite107330547
Attala20266617336
Benton901244510
Bolivar440211223131
Calhoun150424334
Carroll111222489
Chickasaw1960495815
Choctaw6691410
Claiborne94328459
Clarke15986612330
Clay173945365
Coahoma26255812911
Copiah2640538111
Covington23467313639
De Soto1864821411324
Forrest662513222550
Franklin73019394
George218243597
Greene119631526
Grenada23277415532
Hancock3208706814
Harrison1558223948165
Hinds17897361804127
Holmes17746910320
Humphreys88425348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba28076813423
Jackson1171120223130
Jasper197339432
Jefferson59725407
Jefferson Davis9493181
Jones742712721741
Kemper85321459
Lafayette552210718755
Lamar5385675313
Lauderdale648721343996
Lawrence114218272
Leake2460688814
Lee938115321741
Leflore324611423652
Lincoln32699617337
Lowndes579013025662
Madison907518536069
Marion24017615824
Marshall3781876415
Monroe386811918955
Montgomery115936549
Neshoba361116220158
Newton2104498715
Noxubee119027356
Oktibbeha42608821636
Panola40888810213
Pearl River380511718633
Perry109632217
Pike28758912534
Pontotoc396164869
Prentiss2621569915
Quitman7451200
Rankin1196424339061
Scott28005911411
Sharkey48117438
Simpson25477715820
Smith143327628
Stone1629288414
Sunflower30498111719
Tallahatchie165037507
Tate2891678019
Tippah2645551199
Tishomingo20486310227
Tunica93523182
Union37646813222
Walthall1203396813
Warren395111017038
Washington505512518939
Wayne2355406911
Webster1028245811
Wilkinson61125255
Winston21557413039
Yalobusha1345368222
Yazoo27185913918
Total279,7426,22210,3031,915

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

