1,212 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,212 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,088 with 3,255 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 13 deaths occurred between October 19 and October 23 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Benton 1 Coahoma 1 Covington 1 Harrison 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Monroe 1 Panola 1 Pontotoc 1 Tallahatchie 1 Wayne 1 Yazoo 1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 22 and October 17, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Lauderdale 1 Madison 1 Pearl River 1 Prentiss 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1085 44 64 13 Alcorn 1001 12 18 2 Amite 425 13 15 2 Attala 794 26 91 20 Benton 341 6 25 1 Bolivar 2016 77 219 30 Calhoun 626 12 25 4 Carroll 493 12 45 9 Chickasaw 855 26 46 14 Choctaw 208 6 1 0 Claiborne 537 16 43 9 Clarke 758 51 93 27 Clay 693 21 19 3 Coahoma 1249 37 89 7 Copiah 1375 36 71 7 Covington 975 27 54 10 De Soto 7039 79 80 16 Forrest 3046 78 176 41 Franklin 242 3 4 1 George 992 18 36 6 Greene 478 18 40 6 Grenada 1226 38 113 21 Hancock 840 28 48 6 Harrison 5223 84 257 32 Hinds 7973 177 465 78 Holmes 1147 60 102 20 Humphreys 438 16 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1139 25 87 17 Jackson 4578 84 102 8 Jasper 687 17 1 0 Jefferson 276 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 410 11 7 1 Jones 2924 84 185 38 Kemper 326 15 41 9 Lafayette 2504 43 124 29 Lamar 2255 38 40 11 Lauderdale 2478 135 261 74 Lawrence 518 14 26 2 Leake 1150 41 43 7 Lee 3573 80 180 37 Leflore 1671 87 193 47 Lincoln 1401 57 162 35 Lowndes 1799 62 102 33 Madison 3831 94 238 45 Marion 950 42 92 14 Marshall 1431 29 54 12 Monroe 1506 73 170 52 Montgomery 549 23 52 9 Neshoba 1849 111 130 39 Newton 866 27 39 9 Noxubee 598 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2024 54 193 31 Panola 1700 40 60 8 Pearl River 1136 60 94 23 Perry 494 23 20 7 Pike 1384 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1472 20 17 2 Prentiss 1061 20 48 3 Quitman 420 6 0 0 Rankin 3940 86 181 23 Scott 1254 29 21 3 Sharkey 285 14 43 8 Simpson 1215 49 117 19 Smith 594 16 54 8 Stone 475 14 55 9 Sunflower 1623 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 845 26 29 7 Tate 1168 39 52 13 Tippah 903 22 60 0 Tishomingo 812 41 96 26 Tunica 535 17 15 2 Union 1188 25 46 11 Walthall 639 27 67 13 Warren 1548 55 123 26 Washington 2583 99 176 38 Wayne 1017 22 59 10 Webster 376 13 52 11 Wilkinson 338 20 20 5 Winston 841 21 43 11 Yalobusha 545 14 66 7 Yazoo 1222 34 90 13 Total 115,088 3,255 6,699 1,304

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

