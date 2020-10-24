1,212 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,212 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,088 with 3,255 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 13 deaths occurred between October 19 and October 23 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Benton1
Coahoma1
Covington1
Harrison1
Leake1
Lee1
Monroe1
Panola1
Pontotoc1
Tallahatchie1
Wayne1
Yazoo1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 22 and October 17, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Pearl River1
Prentiss1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1085446413
Alcorn100112182
Amite42513152
Attala794269120
Benton3416251
Bolivar20167721930
Calhoun62612254
Carroll49312459
Chickasaw855264614
Choctaw208610
Claiborne53716439
Clarke758519327
Clay69321193
Coahoma124937897
Copiah137536717
Covington975275410
De Soto7039798016
Forrest30467817641
Franklin242341
George99218366
Greene47818406
Grenada12263811321
Hancock84028486
Harrison52238425732
Hinds797317746578
Holmes11476010220
Humphreys43816216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1139258717
Jackson4578841028
Jasper6871710
Jefferson27610133
Jefferson Davis4101171
Jones29248418538
Kemper32615419
Lafayette25044312429
Lamar2255384011
Lauderdale247813526174
Lawrence51814262
Leake115041437
Lee35738018037
Leflore16718719347
Lincoln14015716235
Lowndes17996210233
Madison38319423845
Marion950429214
Marshall1431295412
Monroe15067317052
Montgomery54923529
Neshoba184911113039
Newton86627399
Noxubee59817204
Oktibbeha20245419331
Panola170040608
Pearl River1136609423
Perry49423207
Pike1384569727
Pontotoc147220172
Prentiss106120483
Quitman420600
Rankin39408618123
Scott125429213
Sharkey28514438
Simpson12154911719
Smith59416548
Stone47514559
Sunflower1623498314
Tallahatchie84526297
Tate1168395213
Tippah90322600
Tishomingo812419626
Tunica53517152
Union1188254611
Walthall639276713
Warren15485512326
Washington25839917638
Wayne1017225910
Webster376135211
Wilkinson33820205
Winston841214311
Yalobusha54514667
Yazoo1222349013
Total115,0883,2556,6991,304

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

