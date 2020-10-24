1,212 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,212 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,088 with 3,255 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 13 deaths occurred between October 19 and October 23 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Benton
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Covington
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Yazoo
|1
4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 22 and October 17, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Lauderdale
|1
|Madison
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Prentiss
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1085
|44
|64
|13
|Alcorn
|1001
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|425
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|794
|26
|91
|20
|Benton
|341
|6
|25
|1
|Bolivar
|2016
|77
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|626
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|493
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|855
|26
|46
|14
|Choctaw
|208
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|537
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|758
|51
|93
|27
|Clay
|693
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1249
|37
|89
|7
|Copiah
|1375
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|975
|27
|54
|10
|De Soto
|7039
|79
|80
|16
|Forrest
|3046
|78
|176
|41
|Franklin
|242
|3
|4
|1
|George
|992
|18
|36
|6
|Greene
|478
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1226
|38
|113
|21
|Hancock
|840
|28
|48
|6
|Harrison
|5223
|84
|257
|32
|Hinds
|7973
|177
|465
|78
|Holmes
|1147
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|438
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1139
|25
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4578
|84
|102
|8
|Jasper
|687
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|276
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|410
|11
|7
|1
|Jones
|2924
|84
|185
|38
|Kemper
|326
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2504
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2255
|38
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2478
|135
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|518
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1150
|41
|43
|7
|Lee
|3573
|80
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1671
|87
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1401
|57
|162
|35
|Lowndes
|1799
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3831
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|950
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1431
|29
|54
|12
|Monroe
|1506
|73
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|549
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1849
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|866
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|598
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2024
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1700
|40
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1136
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|494
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1384
|56
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1472
|20
|17
|2
|Prentiss
|1061
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|420
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3940
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1254
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|285
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1215
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|594
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|475
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1623
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|845
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1168
|39
|52
|13
|Tippah
|903
|22
|60
|0
|Tishomingo
|812
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|535
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1188
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|639
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1548
|55
|123
|26
|Washington
|2583
|99
|176
|38
|Wayne
|1017
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|376
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|338
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|841
|21
|43
|11
|Yalobusha
|545
|14
|66
|7
|Yazoo
|1222
|34
|90
|13
|Total
|115,088
|3,255
|6,699
|1,304
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
