1,227 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,227 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 240,309 with 5,186 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twelve deaths occurred between December 31, 2020 and January 9, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
DeSoto1
Greene1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jefferson1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones1
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Warren1

Seven COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 25, 2020 and January 3, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Claiborne1
Forrest1
Leake1
Monroe1
Rankin2
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1960657215
Alcorn24884512819
Amite94225547
Attala18845517134
Benton780224510
Bolivar384210122330
Calhoun129319264
Carroll101120479
Chickasaw1766425315
Choctaw5751210
Claiborne82723459
Clarke13226011030
Clay150731243
Coahoma21465312811
Copiah232847759
Covington20336913539
De Soto1635815511122
Forrest573311122448
Franklin64012402
George189737487
Greene105928526
Grenada21076715532
Hancock2370566914
Harrison1234717247759
Hinds15477299761111
Holmes16566710320
Humphreys78822338
Issaquena154600
Itawamba25035612522
Jackson971716721528
Jasper160331352
Jefferson51118304
Jefferson Davis8212581
Jones595310321541
Kemper74119449
Lafayette47138818752
Lamar4601615213
Lauderdale551017440788
Lawrence97617272
Leake2223638814
Lee847213321441
Leflore291210423350
Lincoln28428117036
Lowndes505910021044
Madison786815235166
Marion19886915722
Marshall3264636415
Monroe33949818953
Montgomery106132549
Neshoba322114819756
Newton1780418614
Noxubee106521324
Oktibbeha37937921236
Panola34937310213
Pearl River30418915831
Perry96331217
Pike24837511934
Pontotoc349949424
Prentiss2347479915
Quitman645700
Rankin1008418936453
Scott233242394
Sharkey41217438
Simpson22546615219
Smith114220588
Stone135818839
Sunflower27116811116
Tallahatchie134333487
Tate2572588019
Tippah2246451015
Tishomingo17475610127
Tunica82021182
Union32665412519
Walthall1082366713
Warren32529016337
Washington464911918839
Wayne1893276911
Webster875235811
Wilkinson56024245
Winston19465911432
Yalobusha1107348222
Yazoo23065213918
Total240,3095,1869,7801,783

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced some drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics will have a delayed start on Monday due to winter weather. Click here to see the list of drive-thru sites.

According to MSDH, local hospitals, health clinics and physicians in many areas are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older. Mississippians can also now schedule their second COVID-19 vaccination dose online.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

