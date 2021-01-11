1,227 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,227 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 240,309 with 5,186 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twelve deaths occurred between December 31, 2020 and January 9, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Warren
|1
Seven COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 25, 2020 and January 3, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Claiborne
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Leake
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1960
|65
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2488
|45
|128
|19
|Amite
|942
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1884
|55
|171
|34
|Benton
|780
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3842
|101
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1293
|19
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1011
|20
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1766
|42
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|575
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|827
|23
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1322
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1507
|31
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2146
|53
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2328
|47
|75
|9
|Covington
|2033
|69
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16358
|155
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5733
|111
|224
|48
|Franklin
|640
|12
|40
|2
|George
|1897
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1059
|28
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2107
|67
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2370
|56
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12347
|172
|477
|59
|Hinds
|15477
|299
|761
|111
|Holmes
|1656
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|788
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|154
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2503
|56
|125
|22
|Jackson
|9717
|167
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1603
|31
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|511
|18
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|821
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|5953
|103
|215
|41
|Kemper
|741
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4713
|88
|187
|52
|Lamar
|4601
|61
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5510
|174
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|976
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2223
|63
|88
|14
|Lee
|8472
|133
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2912
|104
|233
|50
|Lincoln
|2842
|81
|170
|36
|Lowndes
|5059
|100
|210
|44
|Madison
|7868
|152
|351
|66
|Marion
|1988
|69
|157
|22
|Marshall
|3264
|63
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3394
|98
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1061
|32
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3221
|148
|197
|56
|Newton
|1780
|41
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1065
|21
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3793
|79
|212
|36
|Panola
|3493
|73
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3041
|89
|158
|31
|Perry
|963
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2483
|75
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3499
|49
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2347
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|645
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10084
|189
|364
|53
|Scott
|2332
|42
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|412
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2254
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1142
|20
|58
|8
|Stone
|1358
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2711
|68
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1343
|33
|48
|7
|Tate
|2572
|58
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2246
|45
|101
|5
|Tishomingo
|1747
|56
|101
|27
|Tunica
|820
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3266
|54
|125
|19
|Walthall
|1082
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3252
|90
|163
|37
|Washington
|4649
|119
|188
|39
|Wayne
|1893
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|875
|23
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|560
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1946
|59
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1107
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2306
|52
|139
|18
|Total
|240,309
|5,186
|9,780
|1,783
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced some drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics will have a delayed start on Monday due to winter weather. Click here to see the list of drive-thru sites.
According to MSDH, local hospitals, health clinics and physicians in many areas are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older. Mississippians can also now schedule their second COVID-19 vaccination dose online.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES: